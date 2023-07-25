ENI : RBC remains Neutral
Today at 10:43 am
Share
Biraj Borkhataria from RBC retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:04:46 2023-07-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.67 EUR
|-0.97%
|+1.80%
|+2.91%
|03:28pm
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|12:08pm
|Jefferies values Eni's Plenitude at 10 billion euros as group eyes partners
|RE
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|Jefferies values Eni's Plenitude at 10 billion euros as group eyes partners
|RE
|Eni to Buy Chevron Assets in Indonesia
|DJ
|Vaar Energi Q2 operating profit declines more than expected
|RE
|Eni to sign deal with Chevron to take over Indonesia project - SKK Migas chief
|RE
|Italy's energy groups to benefit from REPowerEU funds, study says
|RE
|Venezuela expects to sign gas licenses by year-end, oil minister says
|RE
|Flat calm expected at start of session
|AN
|Mib still bullish; Tenaris is best performer
|AN
|Oman fund invests in Italian lithium-free energy storage
|RE
|Mib up slightly, caution reigns in markets
|AN
|Eni, Saras Under Italian Investigation Over Alleged Transport Fuel Cartel
|MT
|Eni, Saras Under Italian Investigation Over Alleged Transport Fuel Cartel
|MT
|Eni bought back own shares for more than EUR51 million
|AN
|ENI : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
|MD
|Tuscan LNG terminal to be moved offshore by 2026
|RE
|Flat calm in markets; focus on US quarterly reports
|AN
|Declines expected in Europe; Tokyo and Hong Kong closed
|AN
|Mib closes down; banks do well
|AN
|Mib in the red; Eurozone reduces trade deficit
|AN
|Production shuts at Libya's El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields -tribal leader, oil engineers
|RE
|ENI : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|Eni bought back own shares for EUR50 million
|AN
|Futures active ahead of U.S. inflation
|AN
|Eni Unveils Carbon Neutrality Roadmap for Maritime Industry
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+3.03%
|50 519 M $
|-.--%
|51 673 M $
|-7.24%
|39 431 M $
|-.--%
|36 825 M $
|-8.68%
|34 052 M $
|+3.76%
|28 604 M $
|-.--%
|27 970 M $
|-.--%
|20 325 M $
|+11.34%
|17 260 M $
|+24.33%
|89 401 M $