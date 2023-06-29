ENI : UBS maintains a Buy rating
Today at 07:47 am
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 16.50.
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 08:08:06 2023-06-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.95 EUR
|+1.14%
|+0.48%
|-2.54%
|01:47pm
|01:21pm
|
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|12.95 €
|+1.14%
|3 584 684
|2023-06-28
|12.80 €
|+0.44%
|11,215,150
|2023-06-27
|12.75 €
|-1.48%
|12,262,710
|2023-06-26
|12.94 €
|+1.11%
|12,081,180
|2023-06-23
|12.80 €
|-0.70%
|15,037,170
Real-time Borsa Italiana - 07:48:02 2023-06-29 am EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-2.75%
|46 362 M $
|-.--%
|38 634 M $
|-.--%
|54 212 M $
|-10.43%
|37 935 M $
|-16.29%
|31 648 M $
|-.--%
|29 344 M $
|-6.02%
|25 094 M $
|-.--%
|21 324 M $
|+4.48%
|15 892 M $
|-.--%
|10 754 M $