Eni: 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements

and Draft Financial Statements

of the Parent Company

San Donato Milanese, March 13, 2024 - Today, the Board of Directors, chaired by Giuseppe Zafarana, approved the 2023 Eni's Annual Report prepared according to article No. 154-ter of the Italian comprehensive code for exchanges and securities. Consolidated net profit attributable to Eni's shareholders amounted to €4,771 million1.

The Italian version of Eni's 2023 Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with the European provisions on the standardization of financial languages (ESEF - European Single Electronic Format regulation).

The separate draft financial statements of the parent company for the year ending December 31, 2023, reported a net profit of €3,272 million. The 2023 IFRS consolidated statements and the separate statements of the parent company Eni SpA are enclosed herein.

The fourth instalment of the dividend for the fiscal year 2023 will be resolved by the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled on April 4, 2024, being the payment date May 22, 2024, the ex-dividend date May 20, 2024, and the record date May 21, 2024.

The 2023 Annual Report (Italian version), in accordance with Article 154-ter of the Italian comprehensive code for exchanges and securities, has been handed to the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. The Report will be made available to the public within the first ten days of April, at the Company's registered office, on the company's website, eni.com and in the other manner provided for by current legislation together with the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. On the same day, an Annual Report on Form 20-F will be filed with the U.S. SEC.

The Board of Directors approved the Consolidated report on non-financial information prepared in conformity with the Italian Legislative Decree No. 254/2016 and included in the management discussion of the 2023 Annual Report, as well as the Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholding Structure prepared according to article No. 123-bis of the Italian comprehensive code for exchanges and securities.

1 This result confirms the Group preliminary consolidated results published on February 15, 2024, net of minor adjustments following subsequent events in particular the inclusion of Saipem's fourth quarter 2023 result.

1

* * *

Francesco Esposito, in his position as Eni's manager responsible for the preparation of the Company's financial reports, certifies pursuant to rule 154-bis paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, that data and information disclosed in this press release correspond to the Company's evidence and accounting books and records.

* * *

Company Contacts

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): +80011223456

Switchboard: +39-0659821 ufficio.stampa@eni.com segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com investor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com

* * *

Eni

Società per Azioni Roma, Piazzale Enrico Mattei, 1

Share capital: €4,005,358,876 fully paid

Tax identification number 00484960588

Tel.: +39 0659821 - Fax: +39 0659822141

This press release is also available on the Eni web site eni.com.

2

Attachments

IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

Full Year

(€ million)

2023

2022

Sales from operations

93,717

132,512

Other income and revenues

1,099

1,175

Total revenues

94,816

133,687

Purchases, services and other

(73,836)

(102,529)

Impairment reversals (impairment losses) of trade and other receivables, net

(249)

47

Payroll and related costs

(3,136)

(3,015)

Other operating (expense) income

478

(1,736)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(7,479)

(7,205)

Impairment reversals (impairment losses) of tangible, intangible and right of use assets, net

(1,802)

(1,140)

Write-off of tangible and intangible assets

(535)

(599)

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

8,257

17,510

Finance income

7,417

8,450

Finance expense

(8,113)

(9,333)

Net finance income (expense) from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

284

(55)

Derivative financial instruments

(61)

13

FINANCE INCOME (EXPENSE)

(473)

(925)

Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investments

1,336

1,841

Other gain (loss) from investments

1,108

3,623

INCOME (EXPENSE) FROM INVESTMENTS

2,444

5,464

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

10,228

22,049

Income taxes

(5,368)

(8,088)

NET PROFIT (LOSS)

4,860

13,961

attributable to:

4,771

13,887

- Eni's shareholders

- Non-controlling interest

89

74

Earnings per share (€ per share)

- basic

1.41

3.96

- diluted

1.40

3.95

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (million)

- basic

3,303.8

3,483.6

- diluted

3,327.1

3,490.0

3

BALANCE SHEET

(€ million)

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

10,193

10,155

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

6,782

8,251

Other financial assets

896

1,504

Trade and other receivables

16,502

20,840

Inventories

6,186

7,709

Income tax assets

460

317

Other assets

5,637

12,821

Non-current assets

46,656

61,597

Property, plant and equipment

56,299

56,332

Right of use assets

4,834

4,446

Intangible assets

6,379

5,525

Inventory - compulsory stock

1,576

1,786

Equity-accounted investments

12,630

12,092

Other investments

1,256

1,202

Other financial assets

2,301

1,967

Deferred tax assets

4,482

4,569

Income tax assets

142

114

Other assets

3,442

2,236

93,341

90,269

Assets held for sale

2,609

264

TOTAL ASSETS

142,606

152,130

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Short-term debt

4,092

4,446

Current portion of long-term debt

2,921

3,097

Current portion of long-term lease liabilities

1,128

884

Trade and other payables

20,654

25,709

Income taxes payable

1,685

2,108

Other liabilities

5,579

12,473

Non-current liabilities

36,059

48,717

Long-term debt

21,716

19,374

Long-term lease liabilities

4,208

4,067

Provisions for contingencies

15,533

15,267

Provisions for employee benefits

748

786

Deferred tax liabilities

4,702

5,094

Income taxes payable

38

253

Other liabilities

4,096

3,234

51,041

48,075

Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale

1,862

108

TOTAL LIABILITIES

88,962

96,900

Share capital

4,005

4,005

Retained earnings

32,987

23,455

Cumulative currency translation differences

5,267

7,564

Other reserves and equity instruments

8,487

8,785

Treasury shares

(2,333)

(2,937)

Net profit (loss)

4,771

13,887

Total Eni shareholders' equity

53,184

54,759

Non-controlling interest

460

471

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

53,644

55,230

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

142,606

152,130

4

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Full Year

(€ million)

2023

2022

Profit (loss)

4,860

13,961

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

7,479

7,205

Impairment losses (impairment reversals) of tangible, intangible and right of use, net

1,802

1,140

Write-off of tangible and intangible assets

535

599

Share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investments

(1,336)

(1,841)

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(441)

(524)

Dividend income

(255)

(351)

Interest income

(517)

(159)

Interest expense

1,000

1,033

Income taxes

5,368

8,088

Other changes

(700)

(2,773)

Cash flow from changes in working capital

1,811

(1,279)

- inventories

1,792

(2,528)

- trade receivables

3,322

(1,036)

- trade payables

(4,823)

2,284

- provisions for contingencies

97

2,028

- other assets and liabilities

1,423

(2,027)

Net change in the provisions for employee benefits

1

39

Dividends received

2,255

1,545

Interest received

459

116

Interest paid

(919)

(851)

Income taxes paid, net of tax receivables received

(6,283)

(8,488)

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,119

17,460

Cash flow from investing activities

(12,404)

(10,793)

- tangible assets

(8,739)

(7,700)

- prepaid right of use

(3)

- intangible assets

(476)

(356)

- consolidated subsidiaries and businesses net of cash and cash equivalent acquired

(1,277)

(1,636)

- investments

(1,315)

(1,675)

- securities and financing receivables held for operating purposes

(388)

(350)

- change in payables in relation to investing activities

(209)

927

Cash flow from disposals

845

2,989

- tangible assets

122

149

- intangible assets

32

17

- consolidated subsidiaries and businesses net of cash and cash equivalent disposed of

395

(60)

- investments

47

1,096

- securities and financing receivables held for operating purposes

32

483

- change in receivables in relation to disposals

217

1,304

Net change in receivables and securities not held for operating purposes

2,194

786

Net cash used in investing activities

(9,365)

(7,018)

5

(continued) CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Full Year

(€ million)

2023

2022

Increase in long-term financial debt

4,971

130

Repayments of long-term financial debt

(3,161)

(4,074)

Payments of lease liabilities

(963)

(994)

Increase (decrease) in short-term financial debt

(1,495)

1,375

Dividends paid to Eni's shareholders

(3,046)

(3,009)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(36)

(60)

Capital contribution by non-controlling interests

(16)

92

Sale (purchase) of additional interests in consolidated subsidiaries

(60)

536

Purchase of treasury shares

(1,803)

(2,400)

Issueing effect of convertible bonds

79

Coupon payment on perpetual subordinated bonds

(138)

(138)

Net cash used in financing activities

(5,668)

(8,542)

Effect of exchange rate changes and other changes on cash and cash equivalents

(62)

16

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

24

1,916

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the year

10,181

8,265

Cash and cash equivalents - end of the year

10,205

10,181

6

IFRS Financial Statements of the parent company

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

Full Year

(€ million)

2023

2022

Sales from operations

42,790

74,679

Other income and revenues

432

542

Total revenues

43,222

75,221

Purchases, services and other

(39,996)

(66,135)

Impairment reversals (impairment losses) of trade and other receivables, net

112

(81)

Payroll and related costs

(1,166)

(1,231)

Other operating (expense) income

705

(6,325)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(634)

(825)

Impairment reversals (impairment losses) of tangible, intangible and right of use assets, net

(644)

(334)

Write-off of tangible and intangible assets

(19)

(65)

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

1,580

225

Finance income

4,344

3,324

Finance expense

(4,830)

(3,730)

Net finance income (expense) from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

263

(44)

Derivative financial instruments

(42)

234

FINANCE INCOME (EXPENSE)

(265)

(216)

INCOME (EXPENSE) FROM INVESTMENTS

2,282

3,771

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,597

3,780

Income taxes

(325)

1,623

Net profit (loss)

3,272

5,403

7

BALANCE SHEET

(€ million)

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets

7,628

Cash and cash equivalents

7,119

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

6,280

7,815

Other financial assets

6,212

3,760

Trade and other receivables

8,494

11,661

Inventories

1,856

3,815

Income tax assets

272

173

Other assets

5,227

13,076

Non-current assets

35,460

47,928

Property, plant and equipment

3,761

5,112

Right of use assets

1,452

1,654

Intangible assets

253

241

Inventory - compulsory stock

1,575

1,773

Investments

60,344

59,815

Other financial assets

15,608

2,146

Deferred tax assets

2,018

2,684

Income tax assets

100

78

Other assets

654

2,813

85,765

76,316

Assets held for sale

2

82

TOTAL ASSETS

121,227

124,326

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Short-term debt

23,758

14,122

Current portion of long-term debt

2,529

2,883

Current portion of long-term lease liabilities

290

373

Trade and other payables

7,836

12,380

Income taxes payable

539

771

Other liabilities

5,375

14,305

Non-current liabilities

40,327

44,834

Long-term debt

21,044

16,054

Long-term lease liabilities

1,606

1,887

Provisions for contingencies

5,641

5,661

Provisions for employee benefits

336

341

Deferred tax liabilities

60

Other liabilities

1,194

3,029

29,881

26,972

TOTAL LIABILITIES

70,208

71,806

Share capital

4,005

4,005

Legal reserve

959

959

Other reserves and equity instruments

45,116

45,090

Treasury shares

(2,333)

(2,937)

Net profit (loss)

3,272

5,403

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

51,019

52,520

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

121,227

124,326

8

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Full Year

(€ million)

2023

2022

Net profit (loss)

3,272

5,403

Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

634

825

Impairment losses (impairment reversals) of tangible, intangible and right of use, net

644

334

Write-off of tangible and intangible assets

19

65

Share of (profit) loss of investments

1,790

785

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(390)

(2,226)

Dividend income

(3,691)

(2,336)

Interest income

(954)

(203)

Interest expense

1,349

577

Income taxes

325

(1,623)

Other changes

(149)

247

Cash flow from changes in working capital

871

(697)

- inventories

1,718

(1,902)

- trade receivables

4,134

(1,597)

- trade payables

(4,612)

2,950

- provisions for contingencies

234

769

- other assets and liabilities

(603)

(917)

Net change in the provisions for employee benefits

35

1

Dividends received

2,787

5,515

Interest received

843

209

Interest paid

(1,239)

(558)

Income taxes paid, net of tax receivables received

32

(500)

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,178

5,818

Cash flow from investing activities

(19,406)

(5,570)

- tangible assets

(648)

(751)

- intangible assets

(77)

(32)

- investments

(2,977)

(3,457)

- financing receivables held for operating purposes

(15,715)

(1,406)

- businesses

(35)

(4)

- change in net payables relating to investing activities

46

80

Cash flow from disposals

816

3.295

- tangible assets

7

166

- intangible assets

14

9

- investments and assets held for sale

472

791

- financing receivables held for operating purposes

323

2,329

Net change in receivables and securities not held for operating purposes

886

(1,440)

Net cash used in investing activities

(17,704)

(3,715)

9

(continued) CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Full Year

(€ million)

2023

2022

Increase (repayments) in long-term debt

2,333

(3,437)

Payment of lease liabilities

(280)

(390)

Increase (decrease) in short-term financial debt

13,854

8,287

Dividends paid

(3,046)

(3,009)

Net purchase of treasury shares

(1,803)

(2,400)

Issuing convertible bonds effects

79

Coupon payment on perpetual subordinated bonds

(138)

(138)

Net cash used in financing activities

10,999

(1,087)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and other changes

18

(18)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(509)

998

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

7,628

6,630

Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

7,119

7,628

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 19:01:04 UTC.