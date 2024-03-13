Eni: 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements

and Draft Financial Statements

of the Parent Company

San Donato Milanese, March 13, 2024 - Today, the Board of Directors, chaired by Giuseppe Zafarana, approved the 2023 Eni's Annual Report prepared according to article No. 154-ter of the Italian comprehensive code for exchanges and securities. Consolidated net profit attributable to Eni's shareholders amounted to €4,771 million1.

The Italian version of Eni's 2023 Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with the European provisions on the standardization of financial languages (ESEF - European Single Electronic Format regulation).

The separate draft financial statements of the parent company for the year ending December 31, 2023, reported a net profit of €3,272 million. The 2023 IFRS consolidated statements and the separate statements of the parent company Eni SpA are enclosed herein.

The fourth instalment of the dividend for the fiscal year 2023 will be resolved by the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled on April 4, 2024, being the payment date May 22, 2024, the ex-dividend date May 20, 2024, and the record date May 21, 2024.

The 2023 Annual Report (Italian version), in accordance with Article 154-ter of the Italian comprehensive code for exchanges and securities, has been handed to the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. The Report will be made available to the public within the first ten days of April, at the Company's registered office, on the company's website, eni.com and in the other manner provided for by current legislation together with the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. On the same day, an Annual Report on Form 20-F will be filed with the U.S. SEC.

The Board of Directors approved the Consolidated report on non-financial information prepared in conformity with the Italian Legislative Decree No. 254/2016 and included in the management discussion of the 2023 Annual Report, as well as the Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholding Structure prepared according to article No. 123-bis of the Italian comprehensive code for exchanges and securities.

1 This result confirms the Group preliminary consolidated results published on February 15, 2024, net of minor adjustments following subsequent events in particular the inclusion of Saipem's fourth quarter 2023 result.

