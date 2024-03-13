Eni: 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements
and Draft Financial Statements
of the Parent Company
San Donato Milanese, March 13, 2024 - Today, the Board of Directors, chaired by Giuseppe Zafarana, approved the 2023 Eni's Annual Report prepared according to article No. 154-ter of the Italian comprehensive code for exchanges and securities. Consolidated net profit attributable to Eni's shareholders amounted to €4,771 million1.
The Italian version of Eni's 2023 Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with the European provisions on the standardization of financial languages (ESEF - European Single Electronic Format regulation).
The separate draft financial statements of the parent company for the year ending December 31, 2023, reported a net profit of €3,272 million. The 2023 IFRS consolidated statements and the separate statements of the parent company Eni SpA are enclosed herein.
The fourth instalment of the dividend for the fiscal year 2023 will be resolved by the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled on April 4, 2024, being the payment date May 22, 2024, the ex-dividend date May 20, 2024, and the record date May 21, 2024.
The 2023 Annual Report (Italian version), in accordance with Article 154-ter of the Italian comprehensive code for exchanges and securities, has been handed to the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. The Report will be made available to the public within the first ten days of April, at the Company's registered office, on the company's website, eni.com and in the other manner provided for by current legislation together with the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. On the same day, an Annual Report on Form 20-F will be filed with the U.S. SEC.
The Board of Directors approved the Consolidated report on non-financial information prepared in conformity with the Italian Legislative Decree No. 254/2016 and included in the management discussion of the 2023 Annual Report, as well as the Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholding Structure prepared according to article No. 123-bis of the Italian comprehensive code for exchanges and securities.
1 This result confirms the Group preliminary consolidated results published on February 15, 2024, net of minor adjustments following subsequent events in particular the inclusion of Saipem's fourth quarter 2023 result.
1
* * *
Francesco Esposito, in his position as Eni's manager responsible for the preparation of the Company's financial reports, certifies pursuant to rule 154-bis paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, that data and information disclosed in this press release correspond to the Company's evidence and accounting books and records.
* * *
Company Contacts
Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030
Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924
Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): +80011223456
Switchboard: +39-0659821 ufficio.stampa@eni.com segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com investor.relations@eni.com
Web site: www.eni.com
* * *
Eni
Società per Azioni Roma, Piazzale Enrico Mattei, 1
Share capital: €4,005,358,876 fully paid
Tax identification number 00484960588
Tel.: +39 0659821 - Fax: +39 0659822141
This press release is also available on the Eni web site eni.com.
2
Attachments
IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
Full Year
(€ million)
2023
2022
Sales from operations
93,717
132,512
Other income and revenues
1,099
1,175
Total revenues
94,816
133,687
Purchases, services and other
(73,836)
(102,529)
Impairment reversals (impairment losses) of trade and other receivables, net
(249)
47
Payroll and related costs
(3,136)
(3,015)
Other operating (expense) income
478
(1,736)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
(7,479)
(7,205)
Impairment reversals (impairment losses) of tangible, intangible and right of use assets, net
(1,802)
(1,140)
Write-off of tangible and intangible assets
(535)
(599)
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
8,257
17,510
Finance income
7,417
8,450
Finance expense
(8,113)
(9,333)
Net finance income (expense) from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
284
(55)
Derivative financial instruments
(61)
13
FINANCE INCOME (EXPENSE)
(473)
(925)
Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investments
1,336
1,841
Other gain (loss) from investments
1,108
3,623
INCOME (EXPENSE) FROM INVESTMENTS
2,444
5,464
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
10,228
22,049
Income taxes
(5,368)
(8,088)
NET PROFIT (LOSS)
4,860
13,961
attributable to:
4,771
13,887
- Eni's shareholders
- Non-controlling interest
89
74
Earnings per share (€ per share)
- basic
1.41
3.96
- diluted
1.40
3.95
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (million)
- basic
3,303.8
3,483.6
- diluted
3,327.1
3,490.0
3
BALANCE SHEET
(€ million)
Dec. 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
10,193
10,155
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
6,782
8,251
Other financial assets
896
1,504
Trade and other receivables
16,502
20,840
Inventories
6,186
7,709
Income tax assets
460
317
Other assets
5,637
12,821
Non-current assets
46,656
61,597
Property, plant and equipment
56,299
56,332
Right of use assets
4,834
4,446
Intangible assets
6,379
5,525
Inventory - compulsory stock
1,576
1,786
Equity-accounted investments
12,630
12,092
Other investments
1,256
1,202
Other financial assets
2,301
1,967
Deferred tax assets
4,482
4,569
Income tax assets
142
114
Other assets
3,442
2,236
93,341
90,269
Assets held for sale
2,609
264
TOTAL ASSETS
142,606
152,130
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
4,092
4,446
Current portion of long-term debt
2,921
3,097
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
1,128
884
Trade and other payables
20,654
25,709
Income taxes payable
1,685
2,108
Other liabilities
5,579
12,473
Non-current liabilities
36,059
48,717
Long-term debt
21,716
19,374
Long-term lease liabilities
4,208
4,067
Provisions for contingencies
15,533
15,267
Provisions for employee benefits
748
786
Deferred tax liabilities
4,702
5,094
Income taxes payable
38
253
Other liabilities
4,096
3,234
51,041
48,075
Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale
1,862
108
TOTAL LIABILITIES
88,962
96,900
Share capital
4,005
4,005
Retained earnings
32,987
23,455
Cumulative currency translation differences
5,267
7,564
Other reserves and equity instruments
8,487
8,785
Treasury shares
(2,333)
(2,937)
Net profit (loss)
4,771
13,887
Total Eni shareholders' equity
53,184
54,759
Non-controlling interest
460
471
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
53,644
55,230
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
142,606
152,130
4
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Full Year
(€ million)
2023
2022
Profit (loss)
4,860
13,961
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
7,479
7,205
Impairment losses (impairment reversals) of tangible, intangible and right of use, net
1,802
1,140
Write-off of tangible and intangible assets
535
599
Share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investments
(1,336)
(1,841)
Gains on disposal of assets, net
(441)
(524)
Dividend income
(255)
(351)
Interest income
(517)
(159)
Interest expense
1,000
1,033
Income taxes
5,368
8,088
Other changes
(700)
(2,773)
Cash flow from changes in working capital
1,811
(1,279)
- inventories
1,792
(2,528)
- trade receivables
3,322
(1,036)
- trade payables
(4,823)
2,284
- provisions for contingencies
97
2,028
- other assets and liabilities
1,423
(2,027)
Net change in the provisions for employee benefits
1
39
Dividends received
2,255
1,545
Interest received
459
116
Interest paid
(919)
(851)
Income taxes paid, net of tax receivables received
(6,283)
(8,488)
Net cash provided by operating activities
15,119
17,460
Cash flow from investing activities
(12,404)
(10,793)
- tangible assets
(8,739)
(7,700)
- prepaid right of use
(3)
- intangible assets
(476)
(356)
- consolidated subsidiaries and businesses net of cash and cash equivalent acquired
(1,277)
(1,636)
- investments
(1,315)
(1,675)
- securities and financing receivables held for operating purposes
(388)
(350)
- change in payables in relation to investing activities
(209)
927
Cash flow from disposals
845
2,989
- tangible assets
122
149
- intangible assets
32
17
- consolidated subsidiaries and businesses net of cash and cash equivalent disposed of
395
(60)
- investments
47
1,096
- securities and financing receivables held for operating purposes
32
483
- change in receivables in relation to disposals
217
1,304
Net change in receivables and securities not held for operating purposes
2,194
786
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,365)
(7,018)
5
(continued) CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Full Year
(€ million)
2023
2022
Increase in long-term financial debt
4,971
130
Repayments of long-term financial debt
(3,161)
(4,074)
Payments of lease liabilities
(963)
(994)
Increase (decrease) in short-term financial debt
(1,495)
1,375
Dividends paid to Eni's shareholders
(3,046)
(3,009)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(36)
(60)
Capital contribution by non-controlling interests
(16)
92
Sale (purchase) of additional interests in consolidated subsidiaries
(60)
536
Purchase of treasury shares
(1,803)
(2,400)
Issueing effect of convertible bonds
79
Coupon payment on perpetual subordinated bonds
(138)
(138)
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,668)
(8,542)
Effect of exchange rate changes and other changes on cash and cash equivalents
(62)
16
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
24
1,916
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the year
10,181
8,265
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the year
10,205
10,181
6
IFRS Financial Statements of the parent company
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
Full Year
(€ million)
2023
2022
Sales from operations
42,790
74,679
Other income and revenues
432
542
Total revenues
43,222
75,221
Purchases, services and other
(39,996)
(66,135)
Impairment reversals (impairment losses) of trade and other receivables, net
112
(81)
Payroll and related costs
(1,166)
(1,231)
Other operating (expense) income
705
(6,325)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
(634)
(825)
Impairment reversals (impairment losses) of tangible, intangible and right of use assets, net
(644)
(334)
Write-off of tangible and intangible assets
(19)
(65)
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
1,580
225
Finance income
4,344
3,324
Finance expense
(4,830)
(3,730)
Net finance income (expense) from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
263
(44)
Derivative financial instruments
(42)
234
FINANCE INCOME (EXPENSE)
(265)
(216)
INCOME (EXPENSE) FROM INVESTMENTS
2,282
3,771
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,597
3,780
Income taxes
(325)
1,623
Net profit (loss)
3,272
5,403
7
BALANCE SHEET
(€ million)
Dec. 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
7,628
Cash and cash equivalents
7,119
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
6,280
7,815
Other financial assets
6,212
3,760
Trade and other receivables
8,494
11,661
Inventories
1,856
3,815
Income tax assets
272
173
Other assets
5,227
13,076
Non-current assets
35,460
47,928
Property, plant and equipment
3,761
5,112
Right of use assets
1,452
1,654
Intangible assets
253
241
Inventory - compulsory stock
1,575
1,773
Investments
60,344
59,815
Other financial assets
15,608
2,146
Deferred tax assets
2,018
2,684
Income tax assets
100
78
Other assets
654
2,813
85,765
76,316
Assets held for sale
2
82
TOTAL ASSETS
121,227
124,326
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
23,758
14,122
Current portion of long-term debt
2,529
2,883
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
290
373
Trade and other payables
7,836
12,380
Income taxes payable
539
771
Other liabilities
5,375
14,305
Non-current liabilities
40,327
44,834
Long-term debt
21,044
16,054
Long-term lease liabilities
1,606
1,887
Provisions for contingencies
5,641
5,661
Provisions for employee benefits
336
341
Deferred tax liabilities
60
Other liabilities
1,194
3,029
29,881
26,972
TOTAL LIABILITIES
70,208
71,806
Share capital
4,005
4,005
Legal reserve
959
959
Other reserves and equity instruments
45,116
45,090
Treasury shares
(2,333)
(2,937)
Net profit (loss)
3,272
5,403
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
51,019
52,520
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
121,227
124,326
8
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Full Year
(€ million)
2023
2022
Net profit (loss)
3,272
5,403
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
634
825
Impairment losses (impairment reversals) of tangible, intangible and right of use, net
644
334
Write-off of tangible and intangible assets
19
65
Share of (profit) loss of investments
1,790
785
Gains on disposal of assets, net
(390)
(2,226)
Dividend income
(3,691)
(2,336)
Interest income
(954)
(203)
Interest expense
1,349
577
Income taxes
325
(1,623)
Other changes
(149)
247
Cash flow from changes in working capital
871
(697)
- inventories
1,718
(1,902)
- trade receivables
4,134
(1,597)
- trade payables
(4,612)
2,950
- provisions for contingencies
234
769
- other assets and liabilities
(603)
(917)
Net change in the provisions for employee benefits
35
1
Dividends received
2,787
5,515
Interest received
843
209
Interest paid
(1,239)
(558)
Income taxes paid, net of tax receivables received
32
(500)
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,178
5,818
Cash flow from investing activities
(19,406)
(5,570)
- tangible assets
(648)
(751)
- intangible assets
(77)
(32)
- investments
(2,977)
(3,457)
- financing receivables held for operating purposes
(15,715)
(1,406)
- businesses
(35)
(4)
- change in net payables relating to investing activities
46
80
Cash flow from disposals
816
3.295
- tangible assets
7
166
- intangible assets
14
9
- investments and assets held for sale
472
791
- financing receivables held for operating purposes
323
2,329
Net change in receivables and securities not held for operating purposes
886
(1,440)
Net cash used in investing activities
(17,704)
(3,715)
9
(continued) CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Full Year
(€ million)
2023
2022
Increase (repayments) in long-term debt
2,333
(3,437)
Payment of lease liabilities
(280)
(390)
Increase (decrease) in short-term financial debt
13,854
8,287
Dividends paid
(3,046)
(3,009)
Net purchase of treasury shares
(1,803)
(2,400)
Issuing convertible bonds effects
79
Coupon payment on perpetual subordinated bonds
(138)
(138)
Net cash used in financing activities
10,999
(1,087)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and other changes
18
(18)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(509)
998
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
7,628
6,630
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
7,119
7,628
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eni S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 19:01:04 UTC.