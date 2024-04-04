Eni: Board of Directors approves bond issue

Rome, 4 April 2024 - Eni's Board of Directors, chaired by Giuseppe Zafarana, today approved the possible issue of one or more bonds, to be placed with institutional investors, with a value up to a maximum aggregate amount of 5 billion euro, or its equivalent in other currencies, to be issued in one or more tranches by 31 March 2026.

The bonds, if issued, will enable Eni to maintain a well-balanced financial structure and will be used for general corporate purposes. The bonds may be listed on one or more regulated markets.

