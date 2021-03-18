Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni S.p.A.    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni: Board of Directors resolves to submit the proposal to authorise and the terms for the potential re-start of the buyback program at t...

03/18/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eni: Board of Directors resolves to submit the proposal to authorise and the terms for the potential re-start of the buyback program at the Shareholder Meeting

Rome, 18 March 2021 - Eni's Board of Directors, chaired by Lucia Calvosa, today has resolved to submit a proposal to authorize the purchase of treasury shares at the Shareholder Meeting of May 12, 2021, called in ordinary session, for a period of 18 months from the date of the Shareholders' Meeting. The proposal concerns the purchase of treasury shares for a potential maximum outlay of € 1,600 million and for a maximum number equal to 7% of ordinary shares, in which the Eni share capital is divided.

The purchases will be subject to the occurrence of Brent scenario conditions set out by the shareholder remuneration policy in the 2021-2024 Strategic Plan. The price reference for the current year will be defined and announced to the market in July 2021, during the half year presentation of the financial results.

The authorization for the purchase of treasury shares is functional to the possible re-start of the buyback program envisaged under the Eni's Strategic Plan, which was presented to the financial community on February 19, 2021.

The re-start of the buyback program is intended to give the Company a flexible option to grant the shareholders additional remuneration beyond the distribution of dividends, subject to the occurrence of the conditions set out in the 2021-2024 Strategic Plan.

The Board of Directors will submit a proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting called in 2022 to approve the financial statements at 31 December 2021 to cancel the treasury sharespurchased up to the date that Meeting is called, in execution of the buyback program, specifying that the cancellation will be carried out without a reduction in share capital in consideration of the fact that Eni shares have no par value.

Purchases of treasury shares shall be made at a price determined in compliance with any regulatory provisions, including EU rules, or (if applicable) current accepted market practices, which shall not be more than 10% greater or lower than the official price registered by the Eni SpA stock in the trading session of the Mercato Telematico Azionario, organised and operated by Borsa Italiana SpA, on the day before each individual transaction.

Purchases can be made as follows:

- on regulated markets in accordance with the operating procedures established in the rules of the organisation and operation of the markets themselves, which do not permit the direct matching of buy orders with predetermined sell orders;

- with the procedures established by market practices accepted by Consob pursuant to Article 13 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (if applicable); and

- under the conditions specified in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.

At today's date, Eni holds 33,045,197 treasury shares, equal to about 0.92% of share capital.

Eni's subsidiaries do not hold Eni shares.

The documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting will be available to the public within the time limits and in the manner prescribed by current legislation, including through publication on Eni's website.

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): + 80011223456

Switchboard: +39-0659821

ufficio.stampa@eni.comsegreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.cominvestor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 19:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENI S.P.A.
03:10pENI : Board of Directors resolves to submit the proposal to authorise and the te..
PU
03:08pMARKET CHATTER : Eni Seeking to Settle Milan Probe of Congo Oil Permits
MT
02:33pEni files request to pay 11.8 mln euros to settle Congo Republic oil probe
RE
02:22pENI S P A  : 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements and Draft Financial Statemen..
PU
01:58pENI S P A  : Submits Request to Settle Congo Investigation
DJ
01:42pENI : Congo investigation, the company adheres to the hypothesis of agreed sanct..
PU
07:16aENI  : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:23aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Shell CEO Welcomes Milan Tribunal Decision in Nigeria Bribe..
MT
03/17UPDATE : Eni, Shell Cleared in Nigeria Bribery Probe
MT
03/17CLAUDIO DESCALZI : Shell, Eni Found Not Guilty of Corruption in Nigeria Oil Case..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 47 742 M 56 911 M 56 911 M
Net income 2020 -7 423 M -8 848 M -8 848 M
Net Debt 2020 19 158 M 22 837 M 22 837 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,88x
Yield 2020 3,93%
Capitalization 36 933 M 43 952 M 44 026 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,45 €
Last Close Price 10,30 €
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Luca Franceschini Executive Vice President-Integrated Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI S.P.A.20.50%44 056
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.71%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC23.05%164 970
TOTAL SE15.04%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED25.83%120 649
GAZPROM7.06%76 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ