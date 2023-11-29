Eni announces that the Callisto integrated carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Mediterranean, jointly proposed by Eni and Snam with the collaboration of Air Liquide - which is also the coordinator and anchored at the Ravenna CO2 storage hub - has been selected by the European Commission to join the list of Projects of Common Interest (PCIs).
Callisto aims to develop a CCS value chain in south-western Europe, focusing on the decarbonization of Italian industrial zones, starting with those of Ravenna and Ferrara, as well as the Fos-Marseille hub in France.
The project is led by Eni and Snam in Italy, and by Air Liquide for the Fos-Marseille industrial cluster in France.
The project aims to develop the largest network in the Mediterranean for the capture, transport and storage of CO2, offering a decarbonization solution for industries such as cement plants, fertilizers, steel mills, etc.
