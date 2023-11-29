Eni: Callisto chosen by the EU as a project of common interest

Eni announces that the Callisto integrated carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Mediterranean, jointly proposed by Eni and Snam with the collaboration of Air Liquide - which is also the coordinator and anchored at the Ravenna CO2 storage hub - has been selected by the European Commission to join the list of Projects of Common Interest (PCIs).



Callisto aims to develop a CCS value chain in south-western Europe, focusing on the decarbonization of Italian industrial zones, starting with those of Ravenna and Ferrara, as well as the Fos-Marseille hub in France.



The project is led by Eni and Snam in Italy, and by Air Liquide for the Fos-Marseille industrial cluster in France.



The project aims to develop the largest network in the Mediterranean for the capture, transport and storage of CO2, offering a decarbonization solution for industries such as cement plants, fertilizers, steel mills, etc.



