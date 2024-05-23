By Christian Moess Laursen

Eni said it has received several preliminary expressions of interest for a minority stake in its biorefining unit Enilive.

The Italian oil-and-gas major said Thursday that a potential sale could be part of its satellite-model approach, by which it aims to develop units linked to the energy transition that can access capital markets and finance their own growth, in part through third-party funding.

An example of this strategy was the sale of a 9% stake in its low-carbon unit Plenitude for 700 million euros ($757.7 million) in December to investor Energy Infrastructure Partners.

Talks are at a too-early stage for Eni to provide further details on the Enilive stake interest, a spokesperson said.

Late Wednesday, Bloomberg reported the company was exploring the sale of a 20% stake in Enilive, and that it values the unit around 10 billion euros ($10.82 billion).

