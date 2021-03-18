Log in
ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
Eni: Congo investigation, the company adheres to the hypothesis of agreed sanctions submitted by the Public Prosecutor

03/18/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
San Donato Milanese (Milan), 18 March 2021 - In relation to the investigation relating to some Eni's activities in Congo, which involved the Company and one of its managers, Eni is pleased to note that also these allegations of international corruption ceased to exist.

Following the reduction of the alleged offence to undue inducement by the Court of Milan, Eni adhered to the hypothesis of agreed sanctions submitted by the Public Prosecutor, and has submitted its request.

The company will therefore make a consideration of 11.8 million euros available as an agreed sanction.

Eni wishes to note that the deal does not represent an admission of guilt by the company in relation to the alleged offence but an initiative aimed at avoiding the continuation a judicial process that would entail further expenditure of resources from Eni and all the involved parties. The verdict also confirms the resilience of the company's anti-bribery control systems.

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): + 80011223456

Switchboard: +39-0659821

ufficio.stampa@eni.comsegreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.cominvestor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com

1

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 17:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 47 742 M 56 911 M 56 911 M
Net income 2020 -7 423 M -8 848 M -8 848 M
Net Debt 2020 19 158 M 22 837 M 22 837 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,88x
Yield 2020 3,93%
Capitalization 36 797 M 43 791 M 43 864 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,45 €
Last Close Price 10,30 €
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Luca Franceschini Executive Vice President-Integrated Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI S.P.A.20.50%44 056
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.43%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC23.05%164 970
TOTAL SE15.04%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED25.42%120 649
GAZPROM7.06%76 597
