Eni: Convening of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Rome, 4 April 2024 - Eni's Board of Directors, chaired by Giuseppe Zafarana, in today's meeting resolved to convene the Shareholders' Meeting for 15 May 2024, in ordinary and extraordinary sessions, in a single call, to resolve on the approval of the 2023 financial statements, on attribution of net profit, on the use of reserves available for and in place of the 2024 dividend and on the authorization to purchase and dispose of Eni treasury shares and the related cancellation.

The Shareholders' Meeting will also decide on Employee Stock Ownership Plan for 2024- 2026, on the 2024 Remuneration Policy (Section I of the Remuneration Report) and on the remuneration paid in 2023 (Section II of the Remuneration Report).

More information on the employee's share ownership Plan and on the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares will be made available with specific press releases. In accordance with current legislation, participation and voting in the Meeting shall take place exclusively through the representative designated pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998, n. 58.

The notice of call and the documentation that will be submitted to the Meeting will be made available according to the timing and procedures established by current legislation.

