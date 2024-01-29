Eni: Livorno refinery to become a bio-refinery

Eni today confirmed its decision to transform its Livorno refinery into a bio-refinery.



First mooted in October 2022, the project now depends on the receipt of official authorizations.



It includes the construction of a biogenic feedstock pretreatment unit, a 500,000 ton/year Ecofining plant, and a facility dedicated to the production of hydrogen from methane.



As a reminder, Eni aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and to increase its biorefinery capacity from the current 1.65 million tonnes to over 5 million tonnes/year by 2030.



Preparatory work for the construction of the three new biorefinery facilities is underway, and construction is scheduled to begin following regulatory approval. Completion and commissioning are expected by 2026, says Eni.



