Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/17 10:34:11 am EDT
13.96 EUR   +0.98%
10:23aEni Opens Accounts at Gazprom Bank, Says It Will Continue to Pay for Russian Gas in Euros
DJ
09:59aEni starts process to open accounts to pay for Russian gas
RE
09:37aEni to take decision on Russian gas in coming hours, days - exec
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni Opens Accounts at Gazprom Bank, Says It Will Continue to Pay for Russian Gas in Euros

05/17/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cristina Roca

ENI SpA said Tuesday that it has temporarily opened two accounts, one in euros and one in rubles, at Gazprom Bank.

The Italian energy company said it has done this as a precaution, given that payments of Russian gas will be due in the next few days.

This is "without prejudice to its contractual rights, which still envisage payment in euros," it said.

As of Tuesday, Gazprom Export and Russian authorities have confirmed that invoicing and payment will still happen in euros, Eni said. A clearing point agent in Moscow will then convert this into rubles within 48 hours, it said.

"Making payments in this way would not face at the moment any European regulation aimed at preventing the implementation of the process outlined above," Eni said.

Eni said that it will consider its payment obligations satisfied upon the transfer of the amount in euros.

By not paying, Eni would risk violating its contract with Gazprom Export, as well as a potential supply disruption, which could threaten its sales commitments to customers, it said.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1022ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. 0.72% 13.936 Delayed Quote.13.14%
PJSC GAZPROM 3.69% 244.2 End-of-day quote.-28.86%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 3.88% 394.75 End-of-day quote.-27.54%
WTI -1.16% 115.275 Delayed Quote.47.74%
All news about ENI S.P.A.
10:23aEni Opens Accounts at Gazprom Bank, Says It Will Continue to Pay for Russian Gas in Eur..
DJ
09:59aEni starts process to open accounts to pay for Russian gas
RE
09:37aEni to take decision on Russian gas in coming hours, days - exec
RE
09:24aEUROPE GAS-Dutch prices edge higher on Russian rouble payment conundrum
RE
05:29aEUROPE GAS-Dutch prices fall as Russian supply worries fade
RE
05/16EU Guidance Paves Way for Eni to Open Ruble Bank Accounts for Russian Gas Payments
MT
05/13Eni Nears Opening Ruble Bank Account to Pay Gazprom Deliveries
MT
05/13Eni Reportedly Preparing to Open Ruble Account Next Week to Pay for Russian Gas
MT
05/13SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Friday
MT
05/13ENI : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2022 8 995 M 9 358 M 9 358 M
Net Debt 2022 13 093 M 13 621 M 13 621 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,43x
Yield 2022 6,36%
Capitalization 48 941 M 50 916 M 50 916 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,83 €
Average target price 16,27 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.13.14%50 916
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY30.59%2 491 635
SHELL PLC44.13%214 802
TOTALENERGIES SE15.86%139 355
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%133 363
EQUINOR ASA40.40%108 235