  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Eni Partners With Progressive Energy to Boost Carbon-Capture at UK Project

05/27/2021 | 03:40am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Eni SpA on Thursday said that it has partnered with clean-energy projects developer Progressive Energy Ltd to boost carbon capture and storage within the U.K.'s HyNet low-carbon cluster project.

As part of the agreement, the Italian oil-and-gas major said it would develop and operate the onshore and offshore transportation and storage of carbon dioxide in the Liverpool Bay assets, while Progressive Energy will be responsible for the capture and hydrogen aspects of the project.

Eni also said it signed memoranda of understanding with multiple industrial companies who aim to cut their CO2 emissions through HyNet North West.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. 0.08% 10.042 Delayed Quote.17.34%
WTI -0.70% 65.63 Delayed Quote.36.76%
05:09aENI S P A  : and Progressive Energy join forces to accelerate UK CCS development
PU
03:40aEni Partners With Progressive Energy to Boost Carbon-Capture at UK Project
DJ
05/26ENI  : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/26Norway oil firms raise investment forecasts
RE
05/26Norway oil firms raise investment forecasts
RE
05/24ENI S P A  : RadiciGroup and Versalis committed to sustainable logistics
PU
05/24ENI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21ENI S P A  : Italian Banking Association Sign MoU to Address Sustainable Develop..
MT
05/21ENI S P A  : and Italian Banking Association (ABI) sign MoU on Sustainability
PU
05/20ENI S P A  : provides support to Kazakhstan in the fight against the COVID-19 pa..
PU
Sales 2021 61 087 M 74 476 M 74 476 M
Net income 2021 2 683 M 3 270 M 3 270 M
Net Debt 2021 17 339 M 21 140 M 21 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 7,15%
Capitalization 35 833 M 43 762 M 43 686 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 31 495
Free-Float 67,0%
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 11,42 €
Last Close Price 10,03 €
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Chief Operating Officer-Energy Evolution
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI S.P.A.17.34%43 762
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.86%1 886 843
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC10.13%148 432
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED31.25%127 860
TOTAL SE8.98%123 342
GAZPROM23.11%83 674