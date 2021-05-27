Eni Partners With Progressive Energy to Boost Carbon-Capture at UK Project

By Giulia Petroni

Eni SpA on Thursday said that it has partnered with clean-energy projects developer Progressive Energy Ltd to boost carbon capture and storage within the U.K.'s HyNet low-carbon cluster project.

As part of the agreement, the Italian oil-and-gas major said it would develop and operate the onshore and offshore transportation and storage of carbon dioxide in the Liverpool Bay assets, while Progressive Energy will be responsible for the capture and hydrogen aspects of the project.

Eni also said it signed memoranda of understanding with multiple industrial companies who aim to cut their CO2 emissions through HyNet North West.

