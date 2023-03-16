Eni Proposes New EUR2.2 Billion Buyback Program

By Giulia Petroni

Eni SpA said it would propose at its next shareholders meeting on May 10 to launch a share-buyback program of 2.2 billion euros ($2.34 billion) for the current year.

The Italian oil-and-gas giant said Thursday that the buyback amount may be increased up to a total of EUR3.5 billion in case of higher cash flow from operations.

In February, Eni announced that it aimed to distrubute between 25% and 30% of the annual cash flow from operations through a combination of dividends and buybacks.

The maximum amount of shares that can be purchased under the newly announced buyback program is 337 million, or about 10% of Eni's share capital.

