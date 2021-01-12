Log in
ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
Eni S p A : Angola renews its support to VIS and ADPP NGOs to foster sustainable development

01/12/2021 | 02:50am EST
Luanda (Angola), 12 January 2021 - For the second year, Eni and its Partners in Block 15/06, namely Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen Ltd., have renewed support to the NGOs VIS and ADPP, enhancing the commitment to promote sustainable development in the country.

VIS (Volontariato Internazionale per lo Sviluppo) is an Italian NGO that operates in Angola in collaboration with the Dom Bosco Salesians since 1991. Its 'Together We Can' project, which Eni is supporting since 2019, aims at improving the protection system of children in street situations in the city of Luanda, through the strengthening of civil society institutions and organizations. The project also improving sheltering, education and health of children, with special attention to the protection and prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the implementation of pilot models of family and professional reinsertion of children that come out from the streets.

ADPP (Ajuda de Desenvolvimento de Povo para Povo) is a national NGO which has been active in Angola since 1986, with the objective of contributing to the sustainable development of communities. In collaboration with the Government of Angola, ADPP operates in the areas of Education, Health, Agriculture & Environment, and Integrated Community Development. Since 2019, Eni has supported ADPP's 'Pedagogical Capacity Building of In-Service Primary School Teachers' project, in the province of Huíla, providing better quality education for more than 20,000 rural primary school children through the training of 628 teachers. The project will now be expanded to include the province of Cunene. In 2021, the project focuses on training 260 in-service teachers in rural public primary schools in Huíla, as well as supporting pre-service training of 240 teachers at ADPP Angola's Teacher Training School in Cunene. Approximately 10,000 pupils will benefit in this way from better teaching because their teachers have participated in the Pedagogical Sessions.

Support to VIS and ADPP complements Eni's diverse social projects in Angola, which focus on access to energy, access to water, health and agriculture.

Angola plays a key role in Eni's organic growth strategy, which has been present in the country since 1980. In addition to Block 15/06, Eni currently operates the Cabinda Norte Block, Block 1/14, Cabinda Centro Block and Block 28.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 07:49:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
