Eni S p A : Announcement

Announcement

Rome, 20 April 2023 - Regarding the slates of candidates to the office of director and statutory auditor presented on April 14, 2023, by a group of shareholders composed of asset management companies and other Institutional Investors, published on April 17, 2023, at the Company's website (www.eni.com, section "Governance/Shareholders' Meeting 2023") and at the centralized storage device authorised by Consob called "1Info", the Company informs that an amendment of the shareholding held by a shareholder who participated in the filing of the lists has been communicated. Therefore, the overall percentage held by the group of shareholders changes from 0.76430% to 0.76050% of the share capital of Eni SpA, while the number of shares changes from n. 27,332,759 to no. 27,161,061.

Company Contacts:

