    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:19:40 2023-04-20 am EDT
13.67 EUR   -0.65%
05:04aEni S P A : and SPP sign Memorandum on potential initiatives in the gas and LNG sector
PU
05:04aEni S P A : Announcement
PU
04/19ENI : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
Eni S p A : Announcement

04/20/2023 | 05:04am EDT
Announcement

Rome, 20 April 2023 - Regarding the slates of candidates to the office of director and statutory auditor presented on April 14, 2023, by a group of shareholders composed of asset management companies and other Institutional Investors, published on April 17, 2023, at the Company's website (www.eni.com, section "Governance/Shareholders' Meeting 2023") and at the centralized storage device authorised by Consob called "1Info", the Company informs that an amendment of the shareholding held by a shareholder who participated in the filing of the lists has been communicated. Therefore, the overall percentage held by the group of shareholders changes from 0.76430% to 0.76050% of the share capital of Eni SpA, while the number of shares changes from n. 27,332,759 to no. 27,161,061.

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): +800 11 22 34 56

Switchboard: +39-0659821

ufficio.stampa@eni.com

segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com

investor.relations@eni.comWeb site: www.eni.com

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 09:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
