Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 01:17:50 pm EDT
13.78 EUR   +3.88%
Eni S p A : Annual Report on Form 20-F 2021

04/08/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Rome, April 8, 2022 - Today Eni's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report on Form 20-F 2021 is published on Eni's website (eni.com) in the Publications section. Shareholders can receive a hard copy of Eni's Annual Report on Form 20-F 2021, free of charge, by emailing a request to segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com or to investor.relations@eni.com.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 16:59:03 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 73 009 M 79 608 M 79 608 M
Net income 2021 4 399 M 4 796 M 4 796 M
Net Debt 2021 16 289 M 17 761 M 17 761 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 6,47%
Capitalization 46 927 M 51 041 M 51 169 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 31 495
Free-Float 68,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,26 €
Average target price 16,04 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.8.53%51 169
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.69%2 283 837
SHELL PLC30.78%205 585
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.58%152 547
TOTALENERGIES SE0.63%134 722
EQUINOR ASA39.28%119 718