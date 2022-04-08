Eni S p A : Annual Report on Form 20-F 2021

Rome, April 8, 2022 - Today Eni's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report on Form 20-F 2021 is published on Eni's website (eni.com) in the Publications section. Shareholders can receive a hard copy of Eni's Annual Report on Form 20-F 2021, free of charge, by emailing a request to segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com or to investor.relations@eni.com.