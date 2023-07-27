Approval of the first tranche of the provision in place of 2023 dividend: € 0.24 per share

San Donato Milanese, 27 July 2023 - Eni's Board of Directors, chaired by Giuseppe Zafarana, today resolved to distribute to Shareholders the first of the four tranches of the provision in place of the 2023 dividend from Eni S.p.A. available reserves1 for the fiscal year 2023 of € 0.24 (compared to a total annual provision, in place of the dividend, equal to € 0.94) per share outstanding at the ex-dividend date as of 18 September 20232, payable on 20 September 20233, as resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 10 May 2023.

Holders of ADRs, outstanding at the record date of 19 September 2023, will receive € 0.48 per ADR, payable on 6 October 20234, with each ADR listed on the New York Stock Exchange representing two Eni shares.

[1] Coupon No. 43

[2] Depending on the recipient's fiscal status the payment is subject to a withholding tax or are treated in part as taxable income.

[3] Pursuant to article 83-terdecies of the Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, the right to receive the payment is determined with reference to the entries on the books of the intermediary - as set out in art. 83-quater, paragraph 3 of the Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 - at the end of the accounting day of the September 19, 2023 (record date).