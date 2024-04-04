Eni's Board of Directors

Approval of the fourth tranche of the provision in place of 2023 dividend: € 0.23 per share

Rome, 4 April 2024 - Eni's Board of Directors, chaired by Giuseppe Zafarana, today resolved to distribute to Shareholders the fourth of the four tranches of the provision in place of the 2023 dividend from Eni S.p.A. available reserves1 of € 0.23 (compared to a total annual provision, in place of the dividend, equal to € 0.94) per share outstanding at the ex-dividend date as of 20 May 20242, payable on 22 May 20243, as resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 10 May 2023.

Holders of ADRs, outstanding at the record date of 21 May 2024, will receive € 0.46 per ADR, payable on 7 June 20244, with each ADR listed on the New York Stock Exchange representing two Eni shares.

