Eni's Board of Directors

Approval of the first tranche of the provision in place of 2024 dividend: € 0.25 per share

San Donato Milanese, 25 July 2024 - Eni's Board of Directors, chaired by Giuseppe Zafarana, today resolved to distribute to Shareholders the first of the four tranches of the provision in place of the 2024 dividend from Eni S.p.A. available reserves1 of € 0.25 (compared to a total annual provision, in place of the dividend, equal to € 1.00) per share outstanding at the ex- dividend date as of 23 September 20242, payable on 25 September 20243, as resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 15 May 2024.

Holders of ADRs, outstanding at the record date of 24 September 2024, will receive € 0.50 per ADR, payable on 7 October 20244, with each ADR listed on the New York Stock Exchange representing two Eni shares.

