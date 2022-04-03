Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni S p A : CEO Claudio Descalzi meets Algeria's Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane, Minister of Energy Mohamed Arkab, and Sonatrach's CEO To...

04/03/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The meetings are part of the initiatives to strengthen the partnership between Sonatrach and Eni. The main issues addressed were the production of natural gas and exports through the Transmed gas pipeline.

Algiers (Algeria), 3 April 2022 - Eni's Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, met today in Algiers the Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane and the Minister of Energy, Mohamed Arkab, to discuss the company's current and future activities in the country, and the current energy crisis. Within this framework, the historic partnership between Sonatrach and Eni is already working to define further opportunities for supplying gas to Italy.

Claudio Descalzi was then received by the CEO of Sonatrach, Toufik Hakkar. The parties discussed the issue of gas supply and reviewed the short- and medium-term initiatives underway to increase supplies through the TransMed / Enrico Mattei gas pipeline.

The meeting was an opportunity to confirm the will to accelerate the development of new oil and gas projects in the area of the Berkine South contract, which entered into force on 6 March. The project includes the fast-track construction of a new oil and gas development hub in the region, leveraging synergies with the existing MLE-CAFC assets (Block 405b). Eni's and Sonatrach's commitment is based on the shared strategy of an accelerated time to market and on the availability and capacity of the Sonatrach group contracting companies which will carry out the work. The planned activities will allow a significant increase in national production already this year, with the first production expected in July, just three months after the agreement entering into force.

Finally, the parties confirmed their joint commitment to accelerate the decarbonisation of activities by replacing gas with renewable energy sources.

At the end of the meeting, Eni's CEO thanked Sonatrach for the constant support and the friendly and fruitful relationship: "Today's meeting is testimony to the commitment made by Sonatrach and Eni to strengthen their partnership in Algeria, in line with a shared strategy of accelerated project development, and pursuing decarbonisation objectives as part of our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in the long term".

Eni has been present in Algeria since 1981. With an equity production of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Eni is the main international company in the country.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 19:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENI S.P.A.
04/01Venezuela's March oil exports slip amid struggles with returned cargoes
RE
04/01Eni received notification on gas payments from Gazprom
RE
04/01Russia gas payment decree does not change much - Italy minister
RE
04/01WRAPUP 8-Europe signals unity against Russian gas payment demands
RE
03/31Exclusive-Venezuela's PDVSA seeks oil tankers in anticipation of U.S. sanctions easing
RE
03/31Factbox-Who is still buying Russian crude oil
RE
03/31PUTIN TELLS EUROPE : Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas
RE
03/31Italy's Draghi discussed idea of Italy-Spain pipeline with Sanchez
RE
03/31ENI S P A : The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi
PU
03/29Eni Unit Versalis Reaffirms Commitment On JV Matrìca
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 73 009 M 80 584 M 80 584 M
Net income 2021 4 399 M 4 855 M 4 855 M
Net Debt 2021 16 289 M 17 979 M 17 979 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 6,39%
Capitalization 47 465 M 52 389 M 52 389 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 31 495
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,41 €
Average target price 16,04 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.9.77%52 389
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.39%2 296 794
SHELL PLC30.69%210 777
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.99%149 950
TOTALENERGIES SE4.76%141 975
EQUINOR ASA39.78%121 224