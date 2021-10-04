Log in
Eni S p A : CEO Claudio Descalzi meets the President of the Republic of Bn Patrice Talon

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Porto-Novo (Benin), 4 October 2021 - The CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, has met with the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, to discuss a possible collaboration in the field of the energy transition and the circular economy.

Mr. Descalzi and President Talon discussed projects for the agro-industrial chain, focused on the valorization of agricultural waste and the production of oleaginous plants that do not inhibit food production, to be used in bio-refining, where Benin can play an important role as a country with a strong agricultural sector.

Eni's Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, commented: "We presented to President Talon our development model for the agricultural by-products chain, which we believe could prove to be important and advantageous for local communities and for the country's energy industry in the long term, as well as supporting our path of transforming traditional fuels into biofuels ".

Benin is a leading cotton producer in West Africa, whose by-products can be used as bio-refineries bio feedstock, promoting a real and concrete example of the circular economy. The initiative would result in strong synergies along the entire value chain, with important benefits for both farmers and cotton mills.

Other opportunities discussed during the meeting include the development of the cultivation of castor bean, a drought-resistant plant which would allow to recover areas that are degraded from an agricultural point of view, while also creating new employment opportunities.

Eni has begun a new phase in the evolution of its business model, which is strongly oriented towards value creation for all stakeholders in the long term, combining economic, financial and environmental sustainability. The company's strategy aims to achieve net zero Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions (Net GHG Lifecycle Emissions) and eliminate its relative emissions intensity (Net Carbon Intensity), referring to the entire cycle of life of energy products sold, further strengthening its intermediate decarbonisation objectives.

Financials
Sales 2021 69 374 M 80 567 M 80 567 M
Net income 2021 2 988 M 3 470 M 3 470 M
Net Debt 2021 16 810 M 19 522 M 19 522 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 7,48%
Capitalization 40 921 M 47 439 M 47 523 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 31 436
Free-Float 67,8%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Chief Operating Officer-Energy Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.34.32%47 439
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.00%1 921 028
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC32.93%173 053
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED53.75%160 963
TOTALENERGIES SE16.93%126 335
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM69.46%117 167