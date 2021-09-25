Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Eni S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni S p A : Europe needs long-term energy plan, Eni CEO says

09/25/2021 | 07:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy company Eni talks to media at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia

MILAN (Reuters) - Soaring gas prices as winter approaches are evidence that the European Union needs to work out a long-term energy security plan, the head of Italy's Eni has told La Repubblica newspaper.

Claudio Descalzi noted the EU imports almost all the natural gas and most of the oil it needs, making it structurally dependent on foreign supplies.

"Europe needs to have what it hasn't got today, a structured and long-term energy security plan," Descalzi said in an interview published on Saturday.

"I don't think there will be problems with gas procurement, but it will cost more," he said regarding this winter.

Eni has strategic long-term gas supply contracts with a series of gas-producing countries including Russia.

Households across Europe face much higher energy bills due to surging wholesale power and gas prices, and consumer groups have warned the most vulnerable could experience fuel poverty.

Spain has urged the European Commission to devise guidance to help member states react consistently to power price spikes without testing the rules of the bloc.

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi this week also said Europe needed to act to diversify its energy supplies and strengthen the bargaining power of purchasing countries to help curb power and gas price rises.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69 286 M 81 190 M 81 190 M
Net income 2021 2 988 M 3 501 M 3 501 M
Net Debt 2021 16 817 M 19 706 M 19 706 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 7,86%
Capitalization 38 972 M 45 634 M 45 667 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 31 436
Free-Float 67,8%
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 10,93 €
Average target price 12,11 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Chief Operating Officer-Energy Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.27.89%45 634
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 312
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC23.11%162 124
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED58.33%159 802
TOTALENERGIES SE12.45%122 722
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM61.96%111 774