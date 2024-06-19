MERKUR and Plenitude launch strategic partnership for electric

mobility in Slovenia

Naklo, 19 June 2024: Plenitude, through its subsidiary Be Charge, and MERKUR, Slovenia's largest technical retailer, signed a strategic partnership for the installation of innovative electric vehicle charging stations at MERKUR shopping centres across Slovenia.

The agreement involves the installation, construction and management of 62 technologically advanced fast and ultra-fast charging points across the country, with the aim of developing electric vehicle infrastructure and promoting more sustainable mobility. The first charging stations of Plenitude, company controlled by Eni, will be operational at 24 MERKUR centres by the end of 2024, while the entire project will be completed by early 2026.

"We are proud to launch this strategic partnership, which will provide our customers with convenient access to a reliable and fast charging infrastructure. For MERKUR, quality of service and management of charging stations were key factors in choosing Plenitude as our partner," said Jure Kapetan, General Manager of MERKUR trgovina d.o.o.

Paolo Martini, CEO of Be Charge and Head of e-Mobility at Plenitude, said: "MERKUR is a key partner to expand the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Slovenia. With this initiative, we contribute to promoting a sustainable mobility in the country by offering e-drivers state-of-the-artcharging solutions and a high-qualityservice."

Plenitude is present in Slovenia in the retail gas market through Adriaplin d.o.o. and in the electric mobility sector through its subsidiary Be Charge.

MERKUR energija d.o.o.

Established as an independent legal entity on 1 January 2024, MERKUR energija d.o.o. is a subsidiary of MERKUR trgovina d.o.o. and a renowned provider of energy solutions. The company develops and implements innovative solutions in the field of electric mobility and energy.

Plenitude

Plenitude is a Benefit Company controlled by Eni. It has a unique business model integrating production from renewables, the sale of energy and energy services and a large network of charging points for electric vehicles. In the electric mobility sector, it owns a network of around 20,000 charging points that will be expanded in both Italy and Europe with the aim of reaching around 40,000 points by 2027.