Mexico City (Mexico), 24 July 2023 - Eni Mexico signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Health Ministry of Cárdenas, Tabasco, to implement a nutritional monitoring program for children aged 3-12 years, providing effective access to quality maternal and child health services and reduce the maternal mortality rate for the next three years. The MoU, which is worth more than 1 MUSD, is in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and with the Tabasco's State health program.

Through these projects, Eni aim to contribute on several SDGs such as improving nutrition, promoting healthy lives and achieving a better health coverage, including access to essential medicines and vaccines.

Eni Mexico believes in the value of long-term partnerships with the Communities living close to the areas of operations and it is committed to continue implementing sustainable local development projects.

Mexico, a core country in Eni organic growth, is currently producing around 43,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from Area 1 phased development project, which is expected to be completed by 2025.

Eni has been present in Mexico since 2006 and established its wholly owned subsidiary Eni Mexico S. de R. L. de C.V. in 2015. Currently Eni holds rights in eight exploration and production blocks (six as the Operator), all located in the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico.