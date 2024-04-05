8. Cancellation of any treasury shares to be purchased under the terms of the authorisation pursuant to item 6 on the agenda of the ordinary part, without reduction of the share capital, and consequent amendments to Article 5 of the By-laws; related and consequent resolutions.

Shareholders of Eni S.p.A. (hereinafter «Eni» or «Company») are hereby invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting which will be held in Rome, Piazzale Enrico Mattei, 1, 00144, on May 15, 2024 at 10:00 am, on single call, to discuss and decide on the following

Shareholders' Representative may also be granted proxies or sub-proxies pursuant to Article 135-novies of T.U.F., in derogation from the provisions of Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of that decree, as indicated in paragraph 5 below. In accordance with the provisions of Article 106, paragraph 2, of the aforementioned decree, without prejudice to the foregoing, the other persons whose participation in the Shareholders' Meeting is required in order to guarantee the regular conduct of the Meeting may also participate by telecommunication systems that guarantee their identification, without it in any case being necessary that the Chairman, the Secretary and the notary are in the same location.

2. Right to attend and to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting

Pursuant to Article 83-sexies of the T.U.F. and Article 13.2 of the By-laws and in accordance with the provisions of Article 106 of Decree Law no. 18/2020, those entitled to attend and to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting, exclusively through the Shareholders' Representative, are those on behalf of whom the intermediary authorized

pursuant to applicable regulations has sent to the Company the statement certifying entitlement to the relative right, at the end of the seventh trading day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting on single call (May 6, 2024 - the record date). The statement must be received by Eni by the end of the third trading day prior to the date scheduled for the Shareholders' Meeting (May 10, 2024). The right to attend and to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting, exercised exclusively through the Shareholders' Representative, is ensured even if the statement is received by the Company after the deadline indicated above, as long as it is received by the opening of the Shareholders' Meeting. Those who become Shareholders only after the record date shall not be entitled to exercise the right to participate and to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting and, therefore, shall not grant a proxy to the Shareholders' Representative. Please note that the statement is sent to Eni by the intermediary upon request of the person entitled to the right. Those entitled to vote are required to give instructions to the intermediary that keeps the related accounts to send the aforementioned statement to the Company. Any requests for prior notice or fees requested at fulfilling the duties of the intermediary are not ascribable to the Company. In order to attend the Shareholders' Meeting, those holding shares not yet in dematerialized form shall first deliver these shares to an authorised intermediary, who will have them dematerialised in the Central Depository System, and shall