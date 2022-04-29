Eni S p A : Presentazione - First Quarter 2022 Results

DISTRIBUTION POLICY

EXNXXI 1Q 2022 RESULTS

APRIL 29, 2022

2022 | SIGNIFICANT STRATEGIC PROGRESS

NEW BUSINESS MODELS AND VALUE CREATION

 VAR ENERGI AND NEOA SPAC SUCCESFULLY LISTED

 FINALIZED AGREEMENT FOR ANGOLA BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH BP

 PLENITUDE IPO CONFIRMED FOR 2022 SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS

 ANNOUNCED SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY COMPANY SET-UP

 ENIPOWER LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH SIXTH STREET (49% SALE)

STAKEHOLDER ALLIANCES

 AGREEMENTS WITH KEY PRODUCING COUNTRIES TO SECURE GREATER GAS SUPPLY AND FLEXIBILITY

 FURTHER AGREEMENTS TO PRODUCE AGRO-FEEDSTOCK FOR BIOFUELS

 STRENGHTENED GREEN CHEMISTRY PARTNERSHIP IN NOVAMONT

NET-ZERO PATH

 ACCELERATED INTERMEDIATE NET ABSOLUTE GHG EMISSION REDUCTION TARGETS

 AUTHORIZED UP TO € 3 BLN NEW SUSTAINABLE BOND ISSUE

ENHANCED 2022 SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION

1Q 2022 | HIGHLIGHTS

NATURAL RESOURCES

 PRODUCTION: 1.65 MBOED, NDUNGU START-UP IN BLOCK 15/06 ANGOLA, MIAMTE FPSO START-UP IN MEXICO

 DISCOVERED RESOURCES: 170 MBOE FROM INFRASTRACTURE LED EXP MAINLY IN ANGOLA, ALGERIA AND EGYPT

 EARNINGS: E&P CAPTURES SCENARIO; GGP STRONG LNG AND SUPPLY PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION

ENERGY EVOLUTION

 PLENITUDE: RENEWABLE PIPELINE EXPANSION IN U.S. AND ITALY, SECOND WIND FARM IN KAZAKSTHAN ONLINE

 R&M: CAPTURING POSITIVE TREND IN REFINING, RESILIENT MARKETING

 CHEMICALS: IMPACTED BY WEAK SCENARIO

FINANCIALS

 EBIT: € 5.2 BLN (4x HIGHER VS 2021)

 NET PROFIT: € 3.3 BLN

 CFFO: € 5.6 BLN

 LEVERAGE: SEQUENTIALLY LOWER AT 18%

EBIT and Net are adjusted. Cash Flows are adjusted pre working capital at replacement cost. Leverage: before IFRS 16 lease liabilities.

NATURAL RESOURCES

UPSTREAM ADJ EBIT| € BLN

3x

1.4

4.4

1Q 2021

1Q 2022

GGP

€ 0.9 BLN ADJ. EBIT ACHIEVED VIA LNG AND PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION € 1.2 BLN NEW YEARLY GUIDANCE

INCREMENTAL VOLUMES | Bcm

12

8

4

Brent 61 $/b

Brent 101 $/b

DELIVERED OIL PRICE LEVERAGE 2022 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

0

Pipe LNG Pipe LNG Pipe LNG 2022 2023 2024-2025