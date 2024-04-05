Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, with registered office in Milan, Viale Majno 45, in the person of Dario Trevisan, attorney, born in Milan on 4 May 1964 (Tax ID no. TRVDRA64E04F205I), who may be replaced by

Camilla Clerici, attorney, born in Genoa on 19 January 1973 (Tax ID no. CLRCLL73A59D969J), or by Giulio Tonelli, attorney, born in La Spezia on 27 February 1979 (Tax ID no. TNLGLI79B27E463Q), or by Alessia Giacomazzi, attorney, born in a Castelfranco Veneto (TV) on 5 September 1985 (Tax ID no. GCMLSS85P45C111T), or by Gaetano Faconda, attorney, born in Trani (BT) on 2 October 1985 (Tax ID no. PRLVLR84R64F952S) or by Valeria Proli, attorney, born in Novara on 24 October 1984 (Tax ID no. PRLVLR84R64F952S) or by Raffaella Cortellino, born in Barletta (BT) on 4 June 1989 (Tax ID no. CRTRFL89H44A669V), or by Andrea Ferrero, attorney, born in Torino on 5 May 1987 (Tax ID no. FRRNDR87E05L219F), or by Marcello Casazza, attorney, born in Vigevano (PV) on 3 September 1991 (Tax ID no. CSZMCL91P03L872S), or by Serena Larghi born in Varese (VA) on 27 November 1992 (Tax ID no. LRGSRN92S67L682Q), or by Massimo Rosica born in Roma on 12 March 1985 (Tax ID no. RSCMSM85C12H501S), or by Mollicone Marta Mariolina born in Roma on 1 October 1991 (Tax ID no. MLLMTM91R41H501V), or by Lorenzo De Santis born in Roma on 10 October 1987 (Tax ID no. DSNLNZ87R10H501B), all domiciled for the purposes of this proxy at Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, Viale Majno n. 45, 20122 - Milan. (hereinafter, individually or collectively, the "Proxyholder") to represent me for all the shares for which I am entitled to vote in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Eni S.p.A. called in Rome, Piazzale Enrico Mattei, 1, for 15 May 2024, at 10:00 a.m., on single call, granting him the powers necessary to exercise the voting rights in my name and on my behalf in conformity with the instructions given.

Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, declares not to have any interest on our own behalf in respect of the proposed resolutions. Nevertheless, in view of the contractual relationship with the Company, for all statutory purposes expressly declares that if unknown circumstances should arise or changes or additions made to the items submitted to the Shareholders Meeting, he and/or his replacements will not vote differently from the voting instructions received.

The undersigned DECLARES that he/she is aware:

of the fact that the proxy may contain voting instructions for only some of the proposed resolutions on the Agenda and that, in this case, the vote shall be exercised only for those proposals for which voting instructions are given; of the fact that in any case the shares for which the proxy has been granted, even partially, are calculated for the purposes of determining the due constitution of the meeting and, in relation to proposals for which no voting instructions have been conferred, the shares are not counted in the calculation of the majority and the share of capital required for the approval of the resolutions; of the fact that the validity of the proxy form is subject to receipt by Eni S.p.A. of the notice of the authorised intermediary, at the request of the person entitled.

By granting this proxy, the person granting proxy declares that he/she is not subject to any prohibitions that prevent or limit in any way the right to attend and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting, also within any sanctions and restrictive measures adopted at national and international level.

Place and date Signature3 (legible and complete) ____________________ ____________________________________

3 In the case of a legal person, apply the appropriate stamp.

2