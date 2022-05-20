Log in
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/20 12:54:53 pm EDT
13.87 EUR   +0.63%
12:25pENI S P A : Solenova, an Eni-Sonangol JV, lays the first stone of Angola's first photovoltaic project
PU
04:47aEUROPE GAS-Prices ease on healthy supply, storage deal
RE
05/18MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 18, 2022
Eni S p A : Solenova, an Eni-Sonangol JV, lays the first stone of Angola's first photovoltaic project

05/20/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
Namibe (Angola), 20 May 2022 - Solenova, a joint venture equally owned by Eni and Sonangol for the development of renewable energy projects, has lain the first stone of what will be Angola's first photovoltaic power plant in Caraculo, in the province of Namibe.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, the Governor of the Province of Namibe, Archer Mangueira, the CEO of Solenova, Germano Sacavumbi, the Managing Director of Eni Angola, Adriano Mongini, the Administrators of Sonangol, Baltazar Miguel and Jorge Vinhas, and representatives of the Provincial Government of Namibe and, the Ministry of Energy & Water, the Institute for the Regulation of Electricity and Water Services (IRSEA), the National Electricity Transmission Grid (RNT), the National Electricity Company of Angola (ENDE), and of shareholders Eni and Sonangol.

The Caraculo project comprises the phased installation of a 50 MW photovoltaic plant, being the first phase of 25 MW. Construction activities are led by Saipem, and the electrical power will be dispatched to the southern territory grid.

An environmentally friendly project located in a desertic inhabited area, it will contribute to the reduction of diesel consumption for the generation of electricity and will support the energy transition and diversification of the energy matrix in Angola particularly in the southern region. In terms of environmental benefits in specific, Caraculo's photovoltaic plant will be able to avoid 50 KtCO2eq of GHG emissions per year.

The project falls into the aims of the "Angola Energy 2025", Angola's Government long term plan for the energy sector, which main goal is to provide access to basic energy services to the population. It will also contribute to the achievement of the goals of Angola's Government "Action Plan of the Energy and Water sector 2018 - 2022" that establishes, for the medium term, a target of additional 500 MW of additional renewables energy (Solar, Eolic, biomass and Mini-Hydro) by 2022, with a specific focus on utility scale solar projects. The project is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 7: access to clean and affordable energy.

Eni has been present in Angola since 1980. The company has recently agreed with bp to form a new 50/50 independent company, Azule Energy, through the combination of the two companies' Angolan businesses. Currently Eni is operator of Blocks 15/06 Cabinda North, Cabinda Centro, 1/14, 28 and soon NGC. In addition, Eni has a stake in the non-operated blocks 0 (Cabinda), 3/05, 3/05A, 14, 14 K/A-IMI, 15 and in Angola LNG.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 16:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2022 8 376 M 8 837 M 8 837 M
Net Debt 2022 13 073 M 13 791 M 13 791 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,41x
Yield 2022 6,37%
Capitalization 48 799 M 51 667 M 51 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,8%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.12.82%51 667
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY22.14%2 330 163
SHELL PLC43.58%217 571
TOTALENERGIES SE15.46%140 815
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED10.37%134 302
EQUINOR ASA40.76%109 933