Eni S p A : Supplement n.1 to the Base Prospectus dated 6 October 2022

Debt Issuance Programme Base Prospectus Supplement dated 6 April 2023

Eni S.p.A.

(incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Italy)

as Issuer

Euro 20,000,000,000

EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOTES WITH A MATURITY OF MORE THAN 12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE OF ORIGINAL ISSUE

This Debt Issuance Programme Base Prospectus Supplement (the "Supplement") is supplemental to and must be read in conjunction with the Debt Issuance Programme Base Prospectus dated 6 October 2022 (the "Base Prospectus") prepared by Eni S.p.A. ("Eni" or the "Issuer") as issuer of the Notes, with respect to the Euro 20,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme for the issuance of Notes with a maturity of more than twelve months from the original issue (the "Programme"). Terms defined in the Base Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Supplement.

Application has been made to the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (the "CSSF"), in its capacity as competent authority under the Luxembourg Act dated 16 July 2019 (the "Luxembourg Prospectus Act") relating to prospectuses for securities, for the approval of this Supplement as a supplement to the Base Prospectus for the purpose of Article 23 of Regulation (EU) 1129/2017, as amended or superseded (the "Prospectus Regulation").

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Supplement. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer, the information contained in this Supplement is in accordance with the facts in all material respects and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information in any material respect, in each case in the context of the issue of Notes under the Programme.

This Supplement has been prepared pursuant to Article 23.1 of the Prospectus Regulation in order to:

incorporate by reference Eni's Annual Report on Form 20-F as of 31 December 2022, including the exhibits thereto, pursuant to the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; update the no significant change statements contained in the " General Information " section of the Base Prospectus.

Copies of this Supplement and the information incorporated by reference will be available (i) without charge from the offices of the Paying and Transfer Agent in Luxembourg; (ii) on the website of Eni (https://www.eni.com/en_IT/investors/market-rating/dcm-documents.page),and (iii) on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at https://www.luxse.com/.

To the extent that there is any inconsistency between (a) any statement in or incorporated by reference into this Supplement and (b) any statement in or incorporated by reference into the Base Prospectus, the statements in (a) above will prevail. Any reference in the Base Prospectus to the Base Prospectus itself should be deemed to be a reference to the Base Prospectus as amended and supplemented by the

1