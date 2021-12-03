Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Eni S p A : Versalis to license technology to Indian company Supreme Petrochem Ltd for production of styrenic polymers

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
San Donato Milanese (Milan), 03 December 2021 - Versalis, Eni's chemical company, has agreed to license the continuous mass technology for a 70 KTY ABS unit to Supreme Petrochem Ltd. a leading Indian polystyrene and expandable polystyrene producer. The unit will be built in the Amdoshi -Wangani, District Raigad, in Maharashtra state, India.

This state-of-the-art technology will produce styrenic polymers with a low carbon footprint owing to reduced emissions and energy consumption. Market applications of the technology include the automotive industry, household appliances, the electronics sector, medical appliances and furniture.

The license agreement confirms the primary role of Versalis in styrenics and strengthens its position in the Asian market, an area which is undergoing a strong expansion in the petrochemical field and is increasingly focused on selecting more sustainable technologies with a low environmental impact.

Versalis will be supported by Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers SpA, with which the company has recently signed a cooperation agreement within the styrenics business. Eurotecnica, which will support Versalis in supplying the basic engineering design package, is an Italian company founded in 1962 and part of the Proman Group. The company specialises in providing engineering services relevant to proprietary technologies with established leadership in the Asian market, in melammine technology.

Versalis is a technology leader in the chemical industry and one of the largest producers of polymers in Europe. It has a wide portfolio of proprietary technologies and consolidated experience as a licensor leveraging its extensive R&D, lab & pilot plant testing capabilities and full-scale plant operations experience.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 71 548 M 80 813 M 80 813 M
Net income 2021 3 882 M 4 384 M 4 384 M
Net Debt 2021 16 933 M 19 126 M 19 126 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 7,08%
Capitalization 42 320 M 47 857 M 47 800 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 31 495
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 11,94 €
Average target price 14,19 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Chief Operating Officer-Energy Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.39.68%47 857
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 862 362
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC31.63%166 676
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED43.33%133 485
TOTALENERGIES SE19.05%124 786
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM64.70%112 526