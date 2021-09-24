Log in
Eni S p A : achieves start-up from Cabaça North development project in the Eastern area of Block 15/06, deep offshore Angola

09/24/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Cabaça North will increase and sustain the plateau of the Armada Olombendo, a zero-discharge, zero-process flaring FPSO with an overall capacity of 100 kbopd.

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 24 September 2021 - Eni started production from Cabaça North development project, in Block 15/06 of the Angolan deep offshore, via the Armada Olombendo Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The start-up of Cabaça North is yet another example of how Eni Angola, in full cooperation with ANPG and partners, keeps creating value on Block 15/06 through its Infrastructure-Led Exploration strategy, generating a pipeline of fast-track subsea tie-backs, thus maximizing the utilization of existing facilities in the area in a sustainable manner.

The Cabaça North development, with an expected peak production rate in the range of 15 kbopd, will increase and sustain the plateau of the Armada Olombendo, a zero-discharge, zero-process flaring FPSO with an overall capacity of 100 kbopd.

This is the second start-up achieved by Eni Angola in 2021, after the Cuica Early Production achieved in July. A third start-up is expected within the next few months, with the Ndungu Early Production in the Western area of Block 15/06.

Block 15/06 is operated by Eni Angola with a 36.84% share. Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção (36.84%) and SSI Fifteen Limited (26.32%) compose the rest of the Joint Venture. Further to Block 15/06, Eni is the operator of exploration Blocks Cabinda North, Cabinda Centro, 1/14 and 28, as well as of the New Gas Consortium (NGC). In addition, Eni has stakes in the non-operated Blocks 0 (Cabinda), 3/05, 3/05A, 14, 14 K/A-IMI, 15 and in the Angola LNG.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 13:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
