Eni and KazMunayGas Announce Commencement of Construction for 250

MW Hybrid Power Plant in Kazakhstan

San Donato Milanese (Milan, Italy), 16 July 2024 - Eni and the National Company KazMunayGas (KMG) announce the commencement of construction for their joint 250 MW Hybrid Renewables-GasPower Plant Project in Zhanaozen, Mangystau Region, Kazakhstan. This milestone follows an Agreement signed between the two companies, marking the inception of Kazakhstan's first hybrid power plant integrating solar, wind, and gas power to produce and supply low-carbon,stable electricity to KMG subsidiaries in the region.

This project is in line with Eni decarbonization strategy and showcases joint commitment to leveraging innovative technologies for a low-carbon future in the Mangystau Region.

The project pioneers the hybrid combination of state-of-the-art renewable power plants, developed in collaboration with Eni's subsidiary Plenitude, and a gas power plant to balance and to stabilize the electricity production, overall leveraging Eni's international industrial expertise.

Eni has been present in Kazakhstan since 1992, where it is a joint operator of the Karachaganak field and an equity partner in various projects in the Northern Caspian Sea, including the Kashagan offshore field. Eni is also a joint operator, with KMG, in the exploration block Abay. Eni operates in Kazakhstan's renewables sector through Arm Wind, a Plenitude subsidiary, with an overall installed capacity of 150 MW.

