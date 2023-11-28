San Donato Milanese (MI), 28 November 2023 - Eni and Swiss company Open Energy Platform AG (Open EP) signed an agreement to guarantee the flow of gas to Switzerland and Italy in the event of interruptions or significant flow reductions from Germany.

The agreement promotes the efficient use of the Swiss Transitgas transport infrastructure for gas flows from France to Italy through Switzerland to support Swiss supply security.

The initiative is part of the commitment to strengthening cooperation between Italy and Switzerland, stipulated through the Joint Declaration on energy security between the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security and the Swiss Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications, signed on 6 July 2023.

The agreement will be effective from 2 December 2023 until 30 September 2024. During this period, the Swiss authorities will not adopt any restrictive measures on Eni's rights to gas transportation through Switzerland.

Eni continues to advance its strategy of consolidating gas supplies in response to the energy crisis caused by the difficult, ongoing international situation, confirming the value of gas as the most reliable source to support the energy transition.