  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
13.19 EUR   +1.12%
05:00aEni Partners with Engineering Consultancy RINA to Decarbonize Maritime Transport
MT
04:41aEni S P A : and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport
PU
05/26Eni S P A : launches a dedicated programme for its fuel distribution chain to support the decarbonisation of heavy transport
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni S p A : and RINA sign partnership to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime transport

05/29/2023 | 04:41am EDT
Rome - Genoa, 29 May 2023 - RINA, an international company specialising in inspection, certification and engineering consultancy, and Eni have signed an agreement to jointly develop initiatives that can contribute to the energy transition and decarbonisation of their respective operations and particularly maritime transport, where RINA and Eni can benefit from each other's expertise.

Specifically, the agreement focuses on the use of HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil) biofuel produced by Eni in its Venice and Gela bio-refineries, as well as of other energy carriers such as "blue" or "green" hydrogen and ammonia from biogenic, renewable or waste raw materials not competing with the food chain, in the naval sector. Moreover, the partnership encompasses the development of initiatives for the logistics and value chain of new energy carriers, and the adoption of certified methods for the "taxonometric" calculation of the emissions benefits they will generate.

Eni and RINA will also consider carrying out experiments and pilot projects related to the on-board capture of CO2 emissions in order to further contribute to pursuing the naval sector's sustainability goals.

Ugo Salerno, Chairman and CEO of RINA, said: «Cooperation between companies is the way forward towards the common goal of decarbonising industry and transport. By sharing know-how and experience with Eni, we will contribute to developing innovative energy supply models. Our collaboration will begin by focusing on the maritime sector, a diversified and hard-to-abate industry that can draw on initiatives already adopted by other industrial segments to decarbonise operations».

Giuseppe Ricci, Chief Operating Officer for Energy Evolution at Eni, said: «Eni and Rina can make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation of maritime transport with their wealth of expertise and technological capabilities. Following a technology-agnostic approach, we are exploring multiple solutions. Thanks to this agreement, we will have the opportunity to study and develop them in the short, medium and long term, with the objective of making maritime transport more sustainable and meeting the needs of shipowners and logistics operators».

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 08:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2023 8 308 M 8 893 M 8 893 M
Net Debt 2023 12 973 M 13 886 M 13 886 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,36x
Yield 2023 7,03%
Capitalization 44 110 M 47 212 M 47 212 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 32 188
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 13,19 €
Average target price 16,35 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Zafarana Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A0.00%47 212
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.49%2 058 705
SHELL PLC1.14%197 028
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.22%176 993
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.93%145 504
EQUINOR ASA-16.17%82 528
