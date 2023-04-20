Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:20:25 2023-04-20 am EDT
13.67 EUR   -0.64%
05:04aEni S P A : and SPP sign Memorandum on potential initiatives in the gas and LNG sector
PU
05:04aEni S P A : Announcement
PU
04/19ENI : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni S p A : and SPP sign Memorandum on potential initiatives in the gas and LNG sector

04/20/2023 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 20 April 2023 - Eni and SPP, Slovakia's largest energy supplier, have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on commercial cooperation in the gas and LNG sector, aimed at identifying initiatives to contribute to Slovakia's ability to diversify gas supplies. The signature took place on the occasion of the State visit of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Slovakia.

Under the agreement, Eni and SPP will evaluate initiatives in the areas of trading and management of regasification and transportation capacities to secure and strengthen strategic supply of natural gas to be consumed in the Slovak Republic.

This signature highlights potential areas of cooperation and collaboration among European energy players to enhance the continent's access to safe, reliable and sustainable energy sources.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 09:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENI S.P.A
05:04aEni S P A : and SPP sign Memorandum on potential initiatives in the gas and LNG sector
PU
05:04aEni S P A : Announcement
PU
04/19ENI : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04/19Indexes weak; TIM down after network bids
AN
04/19Saipem Wins $280 Million Extension for Santorini Drillship with Eni
MT
04/19Stock markets down ahead of Eurozone inflation
AN
04/19Saipem extends contract for use of Santorini for two years
AN
04/18Mondrian joins investor critics of Italy's Enel board shake-up
RE
04/18Chevron seeks drilling ship to expand East Med gas search
RE
04/18Green futures; new US contract for Webuild.
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2023 8 553 M 9 375 M 9 375 M
Net Debt 2023 12 365 M 13 554 M 13 554 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,42x
Yield 2023 6,71%
Capitalization 46 012 M 50 436 M 50 436 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 32 188
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 13,75 €
Average target price 16,28 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A3.52%50 436
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.94%2 031 751
SHELL PLC5.65%209 444
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED45.38%182 993
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.99%155 758
EQUINOR ASA-14.70%88 201
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer