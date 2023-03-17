Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
2023-03-17
12.16 EUR   -0.02%
10:13aEni S P A : and Unicredit partner around Open-es, an open alliance for sustainable growth and collaboration
PU
09:41aSector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Friday
MT
09:09aSector Update: Energy
MT
Eni S p A : and Unicredit partner around Open-es, an open alliance for sustainable growth and collaboration

03/17/2023
San Donato Milanese (Milan), 17 March 2023 - Eni and UniCredit have today announced their partnership around Open-es, an ecosystem initiative seeking to enhance cross-business collaboration and support companies in measuring and improving their ESG performance.

Open-es is an alliance that joins together entrepreneurial, financial and associative networks, supporting all stakeholders on their sustainable development path through a digital and innovative platform.

Launched by Eni in 2021 and today involving more than 10,000 companies and 20 partners, the initiative represents an inclusive and collaborative community with a virtuous commitment on ESG targets.

UniCredit will act as a value-chain leader partner in this alliance - thereby playing a strategic role in the sustainable development of the Italian corporate sector and more broadly, with initiatives and solutions aimed at companies of every size.

Moreover, in joining Open-es, UniCredit once again underlines its ambitions to achieve its Net Zero targets by 2050, as well as the bank's enduring commitment to supporting clients and communities on the path towards a just and fair transition.

The partnership created by Open-es between the financial and industrial sectors, in addition to promoting synergies for companies in terms of efficiency in sharing information, also plays a key role in enabling investments and encouraging the concrete actions necessary for the development of sustainability across the entrepreneurial system.

With this announcement, another key step has also been taken on the journey towards a common solution that supports a significant part of the corporate ecosystem, which also considers the evolution of ESG regulation.

Fiona Melrose, Head of Group Strategy & ESG, UniCredit, said: "At UniCredit, we want to raise awareness and equip our clients with the information, tools and innovations that can support their climate transition plans. Our partnership with Eni as regards Open-es represents the latest step in this journey, and highlights the importance of collaboration up and down the value chain in these efforts."

Costantino Chessa, Head of Procurement Eni, added: "Two years ago we launched Open-es with the aim of creating an open and cross-industry alliance to foster the sustainable development of all companies with an inclusive approach. This new partnership confirms that when we join the efforts of big industrial and financial players, we can accelerate the energy transition with a systemic mindset that involves the entire production system."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
