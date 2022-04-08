Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Eni S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
04/08
13.67 EUR   +3.05%
08:06aAgip Gas Pipeline Vandalised Again in Bayelsa
AQ
04/07Eni Board Proposes New $1.2 Billion Buyback Program
MT
04/07Eni Resolves To Issue New Bonds Worth Up to $3.3 Billion By 2024
MT
Eni S p A : and the Government of Rwanda sign a MoU on cooperation in the circular economy and decarbonisation value chain

04/08/2022 | 01:20pm BST
The parties will develop a roadmap to pursue key business opportunities in the energy transition

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 8 April 2022 - Eni and the Government of Rwanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to identify collaborative opportunities in the areas of circular economy, agriculture, forestry, innovation and digital information technology.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will evaluate the feasibility of circular economy projects focused on collecting used cooking oil and waste oils, waste management valorisation and recycling. The fields of interest also include agriculture, especially bio-feedstock production and the transformation into decarbonised products. This is in addition to forestry, especially forest conservation and generation of carbon credits through a wide range of initiatives, such as reducing CO2 emissions from the wood-fuel value chain and other service activities.

Other sectors of cooperation under the MoU include innovation and digital information technology targeting circular economy, agriculture, forestry, off-grid energy, and other business areas, such as sustainability, health, safety, security and environment.

The MoU aligns with Rwanda's goal to fast-track economic development by enabling private sector growth and Eni's commitment to increasing energy efficiency in African countries, leveraging agro-industrial projects in a sustainable framework.

Luigi Ciarrocchi, CCUS, Forestry and Agro-Feedstock Director at Eni said:

"Thanks to the MoU, we will develop a solid roadmap to deliver on the energy transition in areas where both Eni and Rwanda are at the forefront. The business model we are willing to implement in Rwanda focuses on long-term value creation for all stakeholders, combining economic, financial and environmental sustainability, to improve communities' quality of life and foster the country's development in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals".

Commenting on the signing, RDB CEO, Clare Akamanzsi said:

"The government of Rwanda is committed to working with the private sector to ensure sustainable development, which is critical for present and future generations. The partnership with Eni boosts the achievement of this goal. We are hopeful that together we will implement tangible actions that will ensure improved quality of life for our people."

Eni's business model focuses on long-term value creation for all stakeholders to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To this end, Eni is committed to promoting more rational use of fossil sources and greater recourse to circular and renewable sources in compliance with the provisions of the Paris Agreement.

About RDB

The Rwanda Development Board is a government agency responsible for leading the country's transformation into a dynamic global hub for business, investment, tourism and innovation. Its mission is to fast track economic development in Rwanda by enabling private sector growth. For For more information visit: https://rdb.rw/

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 73 009 M 79 608 M 60 961 M
Net income 2021 4 399 M 4 796 M 3 673 M
Net Debt 2021 16 289 M 17 761 M 13 601 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 6,47%
Capitalization 46 927 M 51 169 M 39 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 31 495
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,26 €
Average target price 16,04 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.8.53%51 169
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.69%2 283 837
SHELL PLC30.78%205 585
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.58%152 547
TOTALENERGIES SE0.63%134 722
EQUINOR ASA39.28%119 718