Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/13 03:51:29 pm EDT
14.22 EUR   +2.58%
03:05pENI S P A : announces new discoveries in the Western Desert of Egypt
PU
10:54aEni signs Egyptian gas deal to unlock LNG supplies for Europe this year
RE
09:41aEni To Boost Gas Production In Egypt With EGAS
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni S p A : announces new discoveries in the Western Desert of Egypt

04/13/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New oil and gas discoveries in the Meleiha concession add 8,500 barrels of oil equivalent to production.

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 13 April 2022 - Eni announces new oil and gas discoveries in the Meleiha concessions, in Egypt's Western Desert, for approximately 8,500 barrels/day of oil equivalent. These new discoveries have already been connected and tied into production, in line with the Infrastructure-led exploration strategy, allowing to maximize exploration opportunities nearby existing infrastructures.

The results were obtained through Nada E Deep 1X well, which encountered 60m of net hydrocarbon pay in the Cretaceous-Jurassic Alam El Bueib & Khatatba formations, Meleiha SE Deep 1X well, which found 30m of net hydrocarbon pay in the Cretaceous-Jurassic sands of the Matruh & Khatatba formations, and Emry Deep 21 well, which encountered 35m of net hydrocarbon pay in the massive cretaceous sandstones of Alam El Bueib. These results, added to the discoveries of 2021 for total of 8 exploration wells, give a 75% of success rate, confirming the potential of the area. Other exploration activities in the concession are ongoing with promising indications.

With these discoveries, Eni, through AGIBA, a JV between Eni and EGPC, continues to pursue successfully its near field strategy in the mature basin of the Western Desert, aimed at maximizing production by containing development costs and minimizing time to market. In addition, Eni renews its commitment in the Western Desert with the recent acquisition of two exploration blocks with the planning in 2022 of a new high-resolution 3D seismic survey in the Meleiha concession, also aimed at investigating the gas potential of the area, in line with the energy transition goals.

Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954, where it operates through the subsidiary IEOC. The company is currently the leading producer in the country with an equity production of around 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In line with the net-zero strategy by 2050, Eni is engaged in a series of initiatives aimed at decarbonizing the Egyptian energy sector, including the development of CCS plants, renewable energy plants, agro feedstock for bio refining and others.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 19:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENI S.P.A.
03:05pENI S P A : announces new discoveries in the Western Desert of Egypt
PU
10:54aEni signs Egyptian gas deal to unlock LNG supplies for Europe this year
RE
09:41aEni To Boost Gas Production In Egypt With EGAS
MT
09:15aENI S P A : and EGAS agree to increase Egypt's gas production and supply
PU
04/12Italy's Draghi to visit Congo Republic, Angola in hunt for gas deals - sources
RE
04/11Italy's Eni Signs Deal To Boost Gas Supplies From Algeria Via TransMed Pipeline
MT
04/11Algeria's Sonatrach says it signs gas deal with Italy's Eni
RE
04/11Algeria's Sonatrach says it signs gas deal with Italy's Eni
RE
04/11ENI S P A : and Sonatrach agree to increase gas supplies from Algeria through Transmed
PU
04/11Italy clinches gas deal with Algeria to temper Russian reliance
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 99 137 M 108 B 108 B
Net income 2022 6 966 M 7 569 M 7 569 M
Net Debt 2022 12 513 M 13 595 M 13 595 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,78x
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 50 173 M 54 458 M 54 512 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,87 €
Average target price 16,04 €
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.13.47%53 327
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.11%2 292 443
SHELL PLC33.68%213 050
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.83%149 541
TOTALENERGIES SE4.02%130 348
EQUINOR ASA40.89%122 149