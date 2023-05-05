Advanced search
01:32pEni S P A : announces the arrival of the first LNG cargo in Piombino's new regasification facility
PU
01:02pEni Delivers First LNG Cargo at New Snam Regasification Terminal in Piombino, Italy
MT
08:27aENI : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
Eni S p A : announces the arrival of the first LNG cargo in Piombino's new regasification facility

05/05/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
San Donato Milanese (Milan), 5 May 2023 - Eni has begun offloading the first LNG cargo into Snam's new regasification terminal in Piombino today, in the presence of the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. The terminal has a total processing capacity of 5 billion cubic metres per year, or approximately 7% of Italy's gas demand. The LNG was produced at Egypt's Damietta liquefaction plant, one of the facilities where Eni has invested with the strategic goal of growing its integrated liquefied gas portfolio.

Eni acquired regasification capacity at Piombino terminal as part of its strategy to diversify LNG supplies to Italy through its internationally produced equity gas. Leveraging its strong relations with the countries where it operates and its trademark fast-track project development approach, Eni has increased the volumes of available gas from Algeria, Libya and Italy and increased the number of LNG cargoes from Egypt, Congo, Qatar, Angola, Nigeria, Indonesia and Mozambique.

In this way, Eni will be able to guarantee gas supplies to its customers through a more diversified portfolio. Contracted LNG is expected to exceed 18 MTPA by 2026, twice as much as in 2022, confirming LNG's role as a reliable energy source in support of security of supply and the energy transition.

Piombino's new regasification capacity will help implement Eni's plan to completely replace Russian gas by 2024-2025 and increase the availability of gas for the country, with potential benefits in terms of prices and competitiveness of Italy's industrial and economic system.

