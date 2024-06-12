NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, TO US PERSONS, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
Eni completes the sale of 10% of Saipem's share capital
San Donato Milanese, 12 June 2024 - Eni S.p.A. ("Eni") announces that it has successfully completed the sale of 10% of the share capital of Saipem S.p.A. ("Saipem") at Euro 1.970 per share, totaling approximately Euro 393 million of proceeds. The settlement of the transaction will take place on 14 June.
Following the placement, carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding aimed at institutional investors, Eni holds 422,920,192 shares in Saipem, representing approximately 21.19% of the share capital of the latter, of which 249,504,583 shares (approximately 12.50% of the share capital) are covered by the shareholders' agreement with CDP Equity S.p.A.
In the context of the transaction, Eni agreed with the Joint Bookrunners not to sell additional shares of Saipem on the market for a period of 180 days, subject to waiver by the Joint Bookrunners and customary exceptions in line with market practice.
Company Contacts:
Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030
Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924
Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): +39. 800 11 22 34 56
Switchboard: +39-0659821 ufficio.stampa@eni.com segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com investor.relations@eni.com
Web site: www.eni.com
1
DISCLAIMER: The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change. It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions. These written materials are not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of US persons absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities mentioned herein in the United States and the securities may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this written material and the offer and sale of the securities discussed herein may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should be informed about, and observe, any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offer is not and will not be registered at the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) according to the applicable regulatory and legislative dispositions. Therefore, the securities discussed herein and any document related to them could not be offered, sold or distributed in the public in the Republic of Italy except for qualified investors, within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as by time to time modified, in any case respecting the legislative and regulatory disposition or the requirement imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian Authority.
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eni S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 05:08:08 UTC.