    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-21 am EDT
13.77 EUR   +1.34%
Eni S P A : inaugurates the Oyo Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency with the Republic of Congo and UNIDO
Eni S p A : inaugurates the Oyo Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency with the Republic of Congo and UNIDO

04/23/2023 | 07:47am EDT
The centre is a milestone in Eni's commitment to boost the country's energy transition and leverages the public-private partnership between Eni, the Republic of Congo and UNIDO

Oyo (Republic of Congo), 23 April 2023 - Eni has inaugurated today the Oyo Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, in the Republic of Congo. The event took place at the presence of the President of the Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso, the UNIDO Representative in Cameroon and Central Africa, Raymond Tavares, and Eni's CEO, Claudio Descalzi. The Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso, the Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean Richard Itoua, the Minister of Energy and Hydraulics Emile Ouosso, and the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation Delphine Édith Emmanuel also took part to the event.

The Oyo Centre builds on the agreement signed by Eni with the Republic of Congo in 2016 to valorize the country's energy sources, while promoting social and economic development.

With its state-of-the-art technologies and facilities, including 6 laboratories, 1 conference hall, several meeting rooms and an open air laboratory, the Centre will host researchers from the Republic of Congo, other African countries and worldwide. Its work will focus on applied research and capacity building in the field of renewable energy, biomasses, and clean cooking solutions, contributing to the nexus energy-water-food that is fundamental for economic, environmental and social development.

Its ambition is to bring innovative solutions to Central Africa, becoming a key reference point for the energy transition in the region. To achieve this important goal, the Republic of Congo, Eni and UNIDO will collaborate to the operalization of the Centre through a 5-year strategic plan, defined also thanks to the support provided by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, aimed at creating synergies with additional potential partners and including it as a Thematic Hub within the framework of the Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centers (GN-SEC).

Today's ceremony also marks the official hand over of the Centre to the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation. Eni will continue supporting the initiative through technical assistance and major funding.

Eni has been present in Congo for over 50 years. To date, it is the only company committed to develop the Country's vast gas resources. It also supplies gas to the Congo Electric Power Station (CEC), which provides 70% of the country's electricity production. Furthermore, the company is developing agri-feedstock production initiatives destined for biorefining and not in competition with the food supply chain.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 23 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2023 11:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
