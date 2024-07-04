Luanda (Angola), 4 July 2024 - Eni, through its subsidiary Eni Natural Energies Sucursal em Angola, officially kicks off its Clean Cooking Program. Following the agreement signed with the Government of Angola in July 2022, the initiative aims at supporting families living in rural and peri-urban areas of 7 provinces within the country to access more energy efficient, reliable, and sustainable cooking solutions.

The project has already involved 50,000 people, with a target to reach more than 2 million people by 2030, bringing benefits in terms of emissions reduction associated to cooking activities, health risks prevention for cookstoves users and health promotion for families and vulnerable groups. It will also enhance local production and manufacturing, gender equality, preservation of forest resources and biodiversity. As a distinctive model, nearly 90% of the improved cookstoves distributed in Angola will be produced locally, thus contributing to the development of entrepreneurship, technical skills and creating job opportunities.

Furthermore, the program includes the provision of scholarships on environmental and renewable energies, the construction of two professional training centres in Luanda and Benguela, and awareness campaigns on nutrition and basic hygiene to strengthen both the local health services and the education system.

The activities are carried out in cooperation with Salesianos de Dom Bosco and Doctors with Africa CUAMM.

The project is part of Eni's broader Clean Cooking Program that is currently ongoing in Angola, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Mozambique, and Rwanda, with the objective to expand to additional countries in Sub-Saharan Africa reaching 10 million people by 2027.

The Clean Cooking Program fits with Eni's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 with a mix of different levers and technologies, including Nature and Technology Based Solutions to offset those residual emissions which cannot be abated through existing technologies with high-quality carbon credits. By 2050, carbon credits will account for 5% of all the levers used towards Eni's objective of carbon neutrality.