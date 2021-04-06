Eni S p A : FNM and Eni join forces to accelerate the energy transition in the transport sector

FNM and Eni join forces to accelerate the energy transition in the transport sector
Their aim? To promote the decarbonization of transport in Lombardy through the use of new energy sources
San Donato Milanese (MI), 6 April 2021 - Confirming their respective commitments to decarbonization, FNM and Eni have signed a letter of intent that sees them launch a strategic collaboration aimed at speeding up the process of transitioning to new energy sources.
The letter of intent, signed by FNM Chairman Andrea Gibelli and Chief Operating Officer Energy Evolution Giuseppe Ricci, provides an outline of potential collaborations and initiatives in fields including the introduction of fuels and energy vectors with the ability to reduce CO2 emissions from the thermal combustion engines of transport vehicles, the introduction of models for capturing, storing and using CO2 generated through hydrogen production processes for use in transport vehicles, and the introduction of hydrogen distribution points for private road mobility.
The collaboration is also part of the H2iseO project implemented by FNM and Trenord, which aims to make Sebino and Valcamonica the first Italian "Hydrogen Valley", as well as to evaluate and implement a series of both long- and short-term initiatives designed to help achieve the decarbonization targets for the transport sector as set out by the European strategy and the Italian National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan.
FNM President Andrea Gibelli explains: "The agreement with Eni is very much in line with the pathway towards zero environmental impact mobility that FNM promotes. The Group's new mission, enshrined in the guidelines of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, sees us commit to developing an integrated mobility services platform based on certain environmental and economic sustainability criteria. With this in mind, the H2iseO project, which is highly innovative and around which FNM is building a very important network of partnerships, plays an important role".
Eni's Chief Operating Officer Energy Evolution Giuseppe Ricci explains that "the collaboration with FNM is an important step in the pathway to decarbonizing transport in Lombardy. Leveraging its expertise and the range of energy technologies and products developed with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions, Eni will support FNM in this ambitious programme, contributing to the achievement of the sector's decarbonization targets. This agreement demonstrates the importance of adopting a synergistic approach that promotes cooperation between different players in the sector and the use of decarbonized energy products for the development of sustainable mobility".
