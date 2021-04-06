Eni S p A : FNM and Eni join forces to accelerate the energy transition in the transport sector

FNM and Eni join forces to accelerate the energy transition in the transport sector

Their aim? To promote the decarbonization of transport in Lombardy through the use of new energy sources

San Donato Milanese (MI), 6 April 2021 - Confirming their respective commitments to decarbonization, FNM and Eni have signed a letter of intent that sees them launch a strategic collaboration aimed at speeding up the process of transitioning to new energy sources.

The letter of intent, signed by FNM Chairman Andrea Gibelli and Chief Operating Officer Energy Evolution Giuseppe Ricci, provides an outline of potential collaborations and initiatives in fields including the introduction of fuels and energy vectors with the ability to reduce CO2 emissions from the thermal combustion engines of transport vehicles, the introduction of models for capturing, storing and using CO2 generated through hydrogen production processes for use in transport vehicles, and the introduction of hydrogen distribution points for private road mobility.

The collaboration is also part of the H2iseO project implemented by FNM and Trenord, which aims to make Sebino and Valcamonica the first Italian "Hydrogen Valley", as well as to evaluate and implement a series of both long- and short-term initiatives designed to help achieve the decarbonization targets for the transport sector as set out by the European strategy and the Italian National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan.

