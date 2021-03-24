Log in
Eni S p A : Says Oil Was Discovered in North Sea Offshore Norway

03/24/2021 | 05:25am EDT
By Cecilia Butini

Eni SpA said Wednesday that an oil discovery was made in the northern North Sea, offshore Norway, through drilling an exploration well in the Blasto Main prospect.

The Italian oil-and-gas major said the oil discovery was made in a production license partly owned by Norwegian energy company Var Energi, in which Eni holds a 69.85% stake.

The company added that additional exploration activity is planned in the area during 2021.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. 0.68% 10.062 Delayed Quote.16.75%
WTI 2.99% 59.328 Delayed Quote.26.39%
Financials
Sales 2020 47 742 M 56 441 M 56 441 M
Net income 2020 -7 423 M -8 775 M -8 775 M
Net Debt 2020 19 158 M 22 649 M 22 649 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,73x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 35 654 M 42 314 M 42 151 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 67,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,58 €
Last Close Price 9,98 €
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Luca Franceschini Executive Vice President-Integrated Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI S.P.A.16.75%44 056
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.29%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.48%164 970
TOTAL SE11.73%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%120 649
GAZPROM5.12%76 597
