Eni S p A : Says Oil Was Discovered in North Sea Offshore Norway

Eni SpA said Wednesday that an oil discovery was made in the northern North Sea, offshore Norway, through drilling an exploration well in the Blasto Main prospect.

The Italian oil-and-gas major said the oil discovery was made in a production license partly owned by Norwegian energy company Var Energi, in which Eni holds a 69.85% stake.

The company added that additional exploration activity is planned in the area during 2021.

