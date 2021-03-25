Eni S p A : , Sonatrach Sign R&D, Decarbonization, Upstream Agreements

By Joshua Stein



Eni SpA said Thursday that it has signed cooperation agreements with Algerian oil-and-gas company Sonatrach SpA in the upstream, research-and-development and decarbonization sectors.

The companies signed an agreement to create a gas and crude-oil development hub in the Berkine basin region of Algeria, which is part of a relaunch program of exploration-and-development activities in the region, the Italian oil-and-gas major said.

Eni also said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Sonatrach in the new-technologies sector, which will focus on renewable energy, biofuels and hydrogen.

The companies will also collaborate in areas such as staff training, Eni said.

