Eni S.p.A.

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
News 


Eni S p A : , Sonatrach Sign R&D, Decarbonization, Upstream Agreements

03/25/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
By Joshua Stein

Eni SpA said Thursday that it has signed cooperation agreements with Algerian oil-and-gas company Sonatrach SpA in the upstream, research-and-development and decarbonization sectors.

The companies signed an agreement to create a gas and crude-oil development hub in the Berkine basin region of Algeria, which is part of a relaunch program of exploration-and-development activities in the region, the Italian oil-and-gas major said.

Eni also said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Sonatrach in the new-technologies sector, which will focus on renewable energy, biofuels and hydrogen.

The companies will also collaborate in areas such as staff training, Eni said.

Write to Joshua Stein at joshua.stein@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-21 1304ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. -1.31% 10.112 Delayed Quote.19.86%
WTI -4.15% 58.05 Delayed Quote.19.43%
