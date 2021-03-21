Log in
ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
Eni S p A : The newly appointed Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah meets Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi

03/21/2021 | 11:37am EDT
The newly appointed Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah meets Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi

Tripoli (Libya), March 21st 2021 - Abdulhamid Dbeibah, newly appointed Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, met in Tripoli today to discuss Eni's activities in the country and areas of common interest and collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, circular economy, social projects, access to health and to energy, education and professional training. The meeting was also attended by Mohamed Oun, freshly appointed Minister of Oil and Gas.

Claudio Descalzi confirmed to the Prime Minister Eni's full commitment regarding operational activities and projects in the Country, focusing on natural gas, a strategic resource for Eni in its energy transition and for Libya, being it vital to sustain an expected growth of the domestic electricity demand while reducing the use of sources with a higher carbon impact. Eni is the main gas producer in Libya and the main supplier of gas to the local market with a share of about 80%. The company will continue to play a major role in gas production thanks to the new relevant offshore development projects like Structures A&E, Bouri Gas Utilization and Sabratha Compression.

The CEO of Eni and the Prime Minister discussed the opportunities to be developed in the country with regard to the renewable energy sector, which would be an answer to the more electrical power needs of the population without increasing local hydrocarbon consumption and CO2 emissions.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the historical and strategic partnership praising Eni for his active role as leading player in the energy sector and, in the new context of greater stability, he encouraged the company to promote new investments and to maintain its commitment in the social area providing constant support to the population in the health and education sectors, and more recently in the electricity generation sector and for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eni continued to operate and invest, despite recent years challenges, also thanks to the support of the state company NOC, an Eni's historical partner. The company is ready to continue to develop the Libyan huge reserves already discovered while enhancing its important exploration potential.

Eni has been present in Libya since 1959 and is in a joint venture with the state company NOC. The company is the leading international hydrocarbon producer in the country.

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030 Free phone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Free phone for shareholders (from abroad): + 80011223456 Switchboard: +39-0659821

ufficio.stampa@eni.comsegreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.cominvestor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 47 742 M 56 822 M 56 822 M
Net income 2020 -7 423 M -8 834 M -8 834 M
Net Debt 2020 19 158 M 22 802 M 22 802 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,82x
Yield 2020 3,98%
Capitalization 36 347 M 43 260 M 43 260 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,45 €
Last Close Price 10,17 €
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Luca Franceschini Executive Vice President-Integrated Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI S.P.A.19.02%44 056
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.57%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC20.91%164 970
TOTAL SE13.97%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED18.75%120 649
GAZPROM5.83%76 597
