Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni S.p.A.    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni S p A : and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation sign collaboration agreement in Mozambique

03/16/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maputo (Mozambique), 16 March 2021 - Eni, through its subsidiary Eni Rovuma Basin (ERB), and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) in Mozambique, signed today in Maputo, in the presence of the Ambassador of Italy in Mozambique Gianni Bardini, a memorandum of understanding to identify possible collaboration opportunities in the areas of technical education and training, food safety and nutrition, health, access to energy and economic diversification with particular reference to agriculture.

The initiatives will prioritize the province of Cabo Delgado, in the north of the country, where by virtue of the historical relationship between Italy and Mozambique, the Italian Cooperation has intervened since the 1970s with humanitarian and development projects, promoting inclusive growth and sustainable management of natural resources in favour of the most disadvantaged sections of the population.

In the same region Eni, which is present in Mozambique since 2006, discovered significant natural gas resources between 2011 and 2014.

All initiatives will be defined in accordance with the Government of Mozambique's strategic objectives for social development, which are reflected in AICS' actions in the country.

The agreement promotes and strengthens the Italian system abroad, and fits in Eni's and AICS' strategy to leverage public-private partnerships, which the United Nations indicates as a key tool for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda. Also, this agreement is in line with the Italian law on cooperation 125/2014 which recognizes the contribution of the private sector in defining and implementing sustainable development projects.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 13:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENI S.P.A.
09:32aENI S P A  : and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation sign collaborati..
PU
03/15ENI S P A  : in the top 5% of companies with the best sustainability performance..
PU
03/15ENI S P A  : HSBC Upgrades Eni to Buy from Hold
MT
03/15ENI S P A  : and Politecnico di Milano renew their framework agreement
PU
03/12ENI  : Buy rating from UBS
MD
03/11ENI S P A  : Forms Renewable Energy Joint Venture in Italy
MT
03/11ENI S P A  : through Var Energi announces a new oil discovery offshore Norway
AQ
03/11ENI S P A  : CDP Equity Set Up JV to Produce Electrical Power From Renewables
DJ
03/10ENI S P A  : inaugurates the construction work on a 50 MW photovoltaic plant in ..
PU
03/10ENI S P A  : closes agreement with partners for restart of Damietta liquefied na..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 47 742 M 57 013 M 57 013 M
Net income 2020 -7 423 M -8 864 M -8 864 M
Net Debt 2020 19 158 M 22 878 M 22 878 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,90x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 36 919 M 44 056 M 44 088 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,45 €
Last Close Price 10,33 €
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Luca Franceschini Executive Vice President-Integrated Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI S.P.A.20.89%44 056
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.00%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC24.74%164 970
TOTAL SE16.97%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED27.50%120 649
GAZPROM11.14%76 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ