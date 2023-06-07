Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-07 am EDT
13.08 EUR   +0.74%
01:56pEni S P A : signs MoU for new initiatives related to the energy transition in Libya
PU
11:52aOECD raises global estimates but stock markets are tentative
AN
09:50aAutogrill and Hera together for environmental sustainability
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni S p A : signs MoU for new initiatives related to the energy transition in Libya

06/07/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rome, 7 June 2023 - Eni signed a memorandum of understanding today with Libya with the aim of studying and identifying opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and develop sustainable energy in the country, in line with Eni's strategy and with the Libyan government's objectives to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition processes. The signing took place as part of the visit of the Prime Minister of the Government of Libyan National Unity Abulhamid Dabaiba to Italy.

Under the terms of the memorandum, Eni will work on reducing CO2 emissions through the reduction of routine gas flaring, fugitive emissions and venting, as well as possible projects for the reduction of hard-to-abate sector emissions. In addition, new solutions for the development of renewable energy and initiatives for electricity efficiency in the country will be evaluated. Finally, the company will work on the identification of additional gas resources from existing fields, to be developed as part of an integrated project for the domestic market and potentially for export.

Eni is the main international gas producer in Libya, with an 80% share of national production (1.6 bscfd in 2022). The company has been operating in Libya since 1959 and currently has a large portfolio of assets in exploration, production and development. Production activities are operated through the joint venture Mellitah Oil and Gas BV (Eni 50%, NOC 50%). Equity production was 165,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 17:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENI S.P.A
01:56pEni S P A : signs MoU for new initiatives related to the energy transition in Libya
PU
11:52aOECD raises global estimates but stock markets are tentative
AN
09:50aAutogrill and Hera together for environmental sustainability
AN
06:40aEni, Plenitude's battery plant in Sardinia goes into operation
AN
06:20aEni has purchased treasury shares for more than EUR74 million
AN
05:59aSaudi Aramco, Eni-Backed OXCCU's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Receives $22.7 Million in Fu..
MT
05:03aAramco, ENI, United Airlines invest in UK-based low-carbon fuel venture
RE
06/06Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
06/06Eni Enters Talks to Acquire Neptune Energy
MT
06/06Eni Reportedly in Exclusive Discussions to Acquire Neptune Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2023 8 286 M 8 871 M 8 871 M
Net Debt 2023 12 973 M 13 889 M 13 889 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,32x
Yield 2023 7,15%
Capitalization 45 916 M 49 076 M 49 155 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 32 188
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart ENI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 12,98 €
Average target price 16,35 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Zafarana Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A-2.27%49 076
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.54%2 100 038
SHELL PLC-2.26%191 523
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED54.34%188 998
TOTALENERGIES SE-7.35%141 601
EQUINOR ASA-15.62%82 954
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer