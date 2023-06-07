Eni S p A : signs MoU for new initiatives related to the energy transition in Libya

Rome, 7 June 2023 - Eni signed a memorandum of understanding today with Libya with the aim of studying and identifying opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and develop sustainable energy in the country, in line with Eni's strategy and with the Libyan government's objectives to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition processes. The signing took place as part of the visit of the Prime Minister of the Government of Libyan National Unity Abulhamid Dabaiba to Italy.

Under the terms of the memorandum, Eni will work on reducing CO2 emissions through the reduction of routine gas flaring, fugitive emissions and venting, as well as possible projects for the reduction of hard-to-abate sector emissions. In addition, new solutions for the development of renewable energy and initiatives for electricity efficiency in the country will be evaluated. Finally, the company will work on the identification of additional gas resources from existing fields, to be developed as part of an integrated project for the domestic market and potentially for export.

Eni is the main international gas producer in Libya, with an 80% share of national production (1.6 bscfd in 2022). The company has been operating in Libya since 1959 and currently has a large portfolio of assets in exploration, production and development. Production activities are operated through the joint venture Mellitah Oil and Gas BV (Eni 50%, NOC 50%). Equity production was 165,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.