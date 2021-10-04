Eni S p A : supports energy transition and decarbonization in the Republic of Congo

Eni, Republic of Congo sign MoU on joint development of bio-refining agro-feedstock sector

Eni delegation led by CEO Descalzi met President Sassou Nguesso to discuss agricultural programs and gas valorization also with reference to access to energy for domestic market

Brazzaville (Congo), 4 October 2021 - At the presence of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo Anatole Collinet Makosso and the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi, Eni signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Paul Valentin Ngobo, the Minister of Hydrocarbon Bruno Jean Richard Itoua and the Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership Denis Christel Sassou N'Guesso on the joint development of the agro-biofuel sector in the country.

The MoU sets the framework for the industrial scale production of castor oil, to provide feedstock for Eni's bio-refinery system, while also creating employment opportunities and expanding agricultural activities to marginal and abandoned lands, avoiding impacts on agricultural areas and activities currently destined for food production. The pilot phase is set to begin this month, with castor bean sowing activities on over 200 hectares of land, and up to 1,000 estimated beneficiaries. The industrial development phase is expected to see cultivations on 150,000 hectares with 90,000 estimated beneficiaries by 2030.

This MoU opens a new area of activity for Eni in Congo, in support of the Congolese National Development Plan for Agriculture 2018-2022, and builds upon Eni's commitment to contribute to the decarbonisation of African countries' energy mix, leveraging the contribution that biofuels can make to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Following the signature of the MoU, an Eni delegation led by CEO Claudio Descalzi met with the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso to discuss agricultural projects and gas valorization, ensuring the Country's development and economic diversification within the framework of the global energy transition. Eni is the only company that engaged in the development of the Republic of Congo's considerable gas resources, and currently feeds gas to the Céntrale Electrique du Congo (CEC) which guarantees 70% of the country's power production.

Eni has been present in Congo for over 50 years.