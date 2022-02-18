Log in
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/18 02:44:01 am
13.436 EUR   +0.76%
02:39aEni posts best results since 2012 after strong Q4
RE
02:32aEni Swung to 4Q Profit, Helped by High Energy Prices
DJ
02:01aENI S P A : Earnings Document
PU
Eni Swung to 4Q Profit, Helped by High Energy Prices

02/18/2022 | 02:32am EST
By Cristina Roca

Eni SpA said Friday that it sung to a profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 as sales more than doubled.

The Italian oil-and-gas major booked a quarterly net profit of 3.82 billion euros ($4.34 billion) compared with a loss of EUR797 million in the year-earlier period. On an adjusted basis, net profit was EUR2.11 billion. Profits were helped by strong commodity prices, the company said.

Quarterly sales came in at EUR26.76 billion, from EUR11.63 billion a year earlier.

Eni said hydrocarbon production for the quarter inched up to 1.74 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, from 1.71 million a year earlier.

For the full year, the company swung to a EUR6.13 billion net profit compared with a EUR8.64 billion loss in 2020. Sales for the year rose 74% to EUR76.57 billion. The company said this was its best performance since 2021, when Brent crude oil exceeded $110 a barrel.

Eni backed its dividend proposal for the year and said it will disclose guidance at its upcoming investor day.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 0231ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. 0.20% 13.334 Delayed Quote.9.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.68% 92.12 Delayed Quote.20.02%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.70% 766.2136 Delayed Quote.18.91%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.74% 488.9289 Delayed Quote.22.10%
WTI -0.60% 90.899 Delayed Quote.22.70%
Financials
Sales 2021 73 009 M 82 983 M 82 983 M
Net income 2021 4 399 M 5 000 M 5 000 M
Net Debt 2021 16 289 M 18 514 M 18 514 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 6,43%
Capitalization 47 182 M 53 628 M 53 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 31 495
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 13,33 €
Average target price 14,93 €
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.9.12%53 628
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY5.45%2 010 920
SHELL PLC0.00%209 870
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.87%155 209
TOTALENERGIES SE13.49%152 190
PJSC GAZPROM-2.07%105 547